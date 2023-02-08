Mariposa County: Number of Acres with Mortality: 60,000, Estimated Number of Dead Trees: 970,000. February 8, 2023 - VALLEJO, Calif. - A report from the USDA Forest Service reveals about 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state and private land died in California in 2022. This year, the central Sierra Nevada Range and areas further north showed the highest mortality rates with true firs being the most impacted. The Forest Service and partners throughout the state are working together to remove dead trees and increase forest health.

