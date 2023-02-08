ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Survey Detects 36 Million Dead Trees in California During 2022, USDA Forest Service Reports

Mariposa County: Number of Acres with Mortality: 60,000, Estimated Number of Dead Trees: 970,000. February 8, 2023 - VALLEJO, Calif. - A report from the USDA Forest Service reveals about 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state and private land died in California in 2022. This year, the central Sierra Nevada Range and areas further north showed the highest mortality rates with true firs being the most impacted. The Forest Service and partners throughout the state are working together to remove dead trees and increase forest health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UC Merced Announces Mariposa Native Teenie Matlock Receives International Cognitive Science Prize

The Cognitive Science Society has awarded Professor Teenie Matlock the Jeffrey L. Elman Prize for Scientific Achievement and Community Building. February 7, 2023 - By Brenda Ortiz, UC Merced - Teenie Matlock, Cognitive and Information Sciences professor and the McClatchy Chair in Communications, has been awarded the fourth Jeffrey L. Elman Prize for Scientific Achievement and Community Building — one of the highest honors in the Cognitive Science Society.
MERCED, CA
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Friday Night Through Saturday Night Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Snow Level Dropping to 4,000 Feet

Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 0.10"- 0.25" February 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next storm system will impact Central California Friday night through Saturday night, resulting in a chance of light snow in the Sierra Nevada and a slight chance of light rain in the San Joaquin Valley.
Fresno Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Unemployment Benefit Fraud Scheme and Possession of Stolen Mail - Ordered to Pay Restitution to EDD

February 9, 2023 - FRESNO, Calif. — Garrett Scott Wheelen, 32, of Fresno, was sentenced today to two years in prison for mail fraud and possession of stolen mail, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. Wheelen was also ordered to pay $27,664 in restitution to California’s Employment Development Department...
FRESNO, CA

