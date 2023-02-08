Read full article on original website
Survey Detects 36 Million Dead Trees in California During 2022, USDA Forest Service Reports
Mariposa County: Number of Acres with Mortality: 60,000, Estimated Number of Dead Trees: 970,000. February 8, 2023 - VALLEJO, Calif. - A report from the USDA Forest Service reveals about 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state and private land died in California in 2022. This year, the central Sierra Nevada Range and areas further north showed the highest mortality rates with true firs being the most impacted. The Forest Service and partners throughout the state are working together to remove dead trees and increase forest health.
Don't Miss Mariposa Senior Center Bingo the First Friday of the Month on Friday, March 3, 2023
Mariposa Senior Center Bingo on Friday, March 3, 2023. (First Friday of Every Month) Doors Open at 4:45 P.M. ~ Games Begin at 6:15 P.M. Mariposa Senior Center located at 5246 Spriggs Lane. February 8, 2023 - Everyone over 18 is invited to Golden Agers Bingo at the Senior Center...
UC Merced Announces Mariposa Native Teenie Matlock Receives International Cognitive Science Prize
The Cognitive Science Society has awarded Professor Teenie Matlock the Jeffrey L. Elman Prize for Scientific Achievement and Community Building. February 7, 2023 - By Brenda Ortiz, UC Merced - Teenie Matlock, Cognitive and Information Sciences professor and the McClatchy Chair in Communications, has been awarded the fourth Jeffrey L. Elman Prize for Scientific Achievement and Community Building — one of the highest honors in the Cognitive Science Society.
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Friday Night Through Saturday Night Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Snow Level Dropping to 4,000 Feet
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 0.10"- 0.25" February 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next storm system will impact Central California Friday night through Saturday night, resulting in a chance of light snow in the Sierra Nevada and a slight chance of light rain in the San Joaquin Valley.
Madera County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Next of Kin for Deceased Madera County Resident Gerda Moya
February 7, 2023 – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office officials report they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for 87-year-old Gerda Moya (DOB 09/20/1935). She passed away in Madera County on 02/03/23. Ms. Moya was a resident of Madera County for approximately...
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for a 65-year-old woman. Officials say Lacey Pamela Ray passed away on Jan 26, 2023, and was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. The Coroner’s Office says they have searched […]
Fresno Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Unemployment Benefit Fraud Scheme and Possession of Stolen Mail - Ordered to Pay Restitution to EDD
February 9, 2023 - FRESNO, Calif. — Garrett Scott Wheelen, 32, of Fresno, was sentenced today to two years in prison for mail fraud and possession of stolen mail, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. Wheelen was also ordered to pay $27,664 in restitution to California’s Employment Development Department...
Man Arrested in Coarsegold After Madera County Regional SWAT Team Serves Search and Arrest Warrants
February 7, 2023 - Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials report on Monday, February 6, 2023 around 12:00 P.M., the Madera County Regional SWAT team served a search warrant and arrest warrant in the area of Road 415 and Ridgecrest Road in Coarsegold. Upon arrival at the location, team members...
