Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Local Drug Trafficking Organization has been Dismantled - Six Oxnard Residents Arrested

NBC Los Angeles
Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest
Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
goldrushcam.com
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Report Two Men Arrested After Attempted Extortion of Failed Business Deal
February 8, 2023 – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported that two subjects were arrested for attempting to extort money from the victim after a failed business deal. In 2021, Richard Diament and the victim entered into a business deal with one another. The victim was hired to...
Ventura police negotiate surrender of man accused of almost striking officer with car, illegally possessing gun
Ventura Police Department officers had to negotiate with a man to get him to come down from the roof of a commercial building after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car. Clay Allen, 28, was first contacted by officers when they responded to reports that Allen was disturbing customers in front of […]
YAHOO!
Roundup: Murder arrest in pair of 1981 killings, sewage discharged into Arroyo Simi
VENTURA COUNTY — Local authorities on Wednesday announced an arrest in a pair of decades-old murders. The Ventura County District Attorney and Sheriff's offices said they had arrested a 68-year-old Oxnard man, Tony Garcia, in connection with two murders in 1981. The victims were 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas of Camarillo...
oxnardpd.org
Post Release Offender with Three Prior Gun Convictions Arrested for Firearm Possession, Second Passenger Also Arrested for Firearm Possession
SUSPECTS: Juan Rivera, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 8, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 blk. of Hemlock St. The right front passenger, identified as suspect Juan Rivera, immediately fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. Rivera was apprehended and officers recovered a loaded revolver where Rivera was taken into custody. Officers searched Rivera incident to his arrest and found Rivera to be in possession of methamphetamine.
kclu.org
Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza. The post Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
goldrushcam.com
CDCR Authorities Apprehend Participant Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP)
February 9, 2023 - LOS ANGELES — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents have apprehended a participant who walked away from a Male Community Reentry. Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2023. Carlos Montes was taken into custody on Feb. 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m....
Santa Barbara gas station vandalism suspect facing felony charges
A vandalism suspect was arrested following an early-morning incident at a Santa Barbara gas station.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives search for attempted murder suspect
According to the press release, detectives have been actively investigating this crime and believe that Cuevas left the area in a black 2006 Audi A3 station wagon.
KEYT
Sheriff’s office identifies 23-year-old man killed in car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Goleta / Mesa, Arizona resident died from a single-car crash early Thursday morning on the State Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 101. The fatal car collision happened around 1:50 a.m., when the driver's Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a...
foxla.com
Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
signalscv.com
Report of rumble at Ross prompts law enforcement response
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported no crime was committed at a Ross in Stevenson Ranch, where deputies received reports of a possible fight. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies received a call for service regarding four customers yelling at each other and possibly fighting on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
Santa Barbara man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly stabbing
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of a Santa Barbara man following a gang-related murder.
Gunshot Victim Found on Street Rushed to Trauma Center
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A man was shot in the buttocks and found on a street in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Plane Tree Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Deputies...
Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022,...
kclu.org
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
Santa Clarita Man Pleads Not Guilty After Assault On Elderly Man Caught On Ring Camera
The 21-year-old Santa Clarita man who was arrested in December for an alleged assault on a porch caught on a Ring camera following a possible road rage incident pled not guilty to two felony charges. Adriano Anzuini, 21, from Santa Clarita, pled not guilty to one felony count each of elder abuse and battery for ...
