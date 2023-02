February 8, 2023 - Six Oxnard residents who were involved in the importation and distribution of at least 10 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, including illicit M-30 pills, in Ventura County were arrested during the months of November and December 2022. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office worked in close collaboration with the Oxnard Police Department Narcotics Unit during this case to ensure these dangerous drugs were not distributed throughout the county.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO