Villa Hills, KY

cincinnati-oh.gov

A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!

Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Indiana wildlife sanctuary working to nurse rescued bald eagle back to health

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - The Red Wolf Sanctuary outside of Rising Sun says a rescued juvenile bald eagle won't eat and they don't know why. Paul Strasser, Director of the sanctuary, said the immature bald eagle was rescued recently by an Indiana conservation Officer in Ripley County. The eagle was named Witcher because of her white back feathers.
RISING SUN, IN
WLWT 5

Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows

It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Police oversee widespread search for missing Ohio woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police oversaw a search at several locations Saturday for a woman who went missing from the Dayton area, and whose abandoned vehicle was found in Middletown. 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27. Authorities say she was meeting her ex-boyfriend at an apartment in Trotwood, which...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Local seniors get special visitor from Cincinnati Zoo

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Monfort Heights seniors get a special visitor from the Cincinnati Zoo. Myra the African penguin visited The Wellington at North Bend Thursday. To prepare for her visit, the residents at the senior living facility studied some trivia about penguins. Myra lives with 30 other...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Astonishing video shows a driver plow his car into a Lebanon home while the family was inside. They say it was a terrifying experience, and they’re grateful they survived. It happened at a house on Meadow Lane on Monday. Joseph and Christina Riddick were...
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Local fire department weighs options amid staffing shortage

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local fire department says it needs help to do its job properly. Oxford's city manager says the city's fire department needs to hire six more firefighters to be fully-staffed. That will cost about $1 million. The city is considering a property tax levy. City leaders...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Local man accused of taking $150K from resident to 'invest'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was indicted for allegedly taking someone's money and claiming to invest it. John Torok, 70, is charged with publishing false security statements, telecommunications fraud, and theft and falsification. He is accused of taking $150,000 from a California resident to invest in stocks and bonds.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH

