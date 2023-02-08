Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WKRC
'I was just frantic': Tri-State woman catches coyote with dog in its mouth
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) – Yet another pet has fallen victim to coyotes in Fairfield. Last Friday, Deana Schmidt said she let her dog, Jackie, out into her backyard near Winton and Mack roads. Not long after, Schmidt said her other dog started barking. “She barked again and looked at...
cincinnati-oh.gov
A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!
Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
WKRC
Indiana wildlife sanctuary working to nurse rescued bald eagle back to health
OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - The Red Wolf Sanctuary outside of Rising Sun says a rescued juvenile bald eagle won't eat and they don't know why. Paul Strasser, Director of the sanctuary, said the immature bald eagle was rescued recently by an Indiana conservation Officer in Ripley County. The eagle was named Witcher because of her white back feathers.
Warning to pet owners: Coyote sightings increasing across the region, police say
News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Brett Beatty, Wildlife Management Supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, about the cause of the increased number of coyote spotting.
WLWT 5
Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows
It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
WKRC
Murals allow Butler County buses to move people as well as transport them
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some buses in Butler County recently got an artsy makeover thanks to a partnership between Street Spark and the Butler County Regional Transportation Authority. They were unveiled this morning at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton. The murals were created by local artists, Brent...
WKRC
Police oversee widespread search for missing Ohio woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police oversaw a search at several locations Saturday for a woman who went missing from the Dayton area, and whose abandoned vehicle was found in Middletown. 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27. Authorities say she was meeting her ex-boyfriend at an apartment in Trotwood, which...
WKRC
Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
WKRC
Local Turkish families wait to hear from loved ones, pray for miracles after devastation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – No distance can shield the heartbreak. Days after a catastrophic earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey, local Turkish families are holding out hope as more survivors are pulled from the rubble. “My niece and her daughter is under the rubble and they still not able to reach...
WKRC
Local seniors get special visitor from Cincinnati Zoo
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Monfort Heights seniors get a special visitor from the Cincinnati Zoo. Myra the African penguin visited The Wellington at North Bend Thursday. To prepare for her visit, the residents at the senior living facility studied some trivia about penguins. Myra lives with 30 other...
Fox 19
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Astonishing video shows a driver plow his car into a Lebanon home while the family was inside. They say it was a terrifying experience, and they’re grateful they survived. It happened at a house on Meadow Lane on Monday. Joseph and Christina Riddick were...
WKRC
Local fire department weighs options amid staffing shortage
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local fire department says it needs help to do its job properly. Oxford's city manager says the city's fire department needs to hire six more firefighters to be fully-staffed. That will cost about $1 million. The city is considering a property tax levy. City leaders...
WLWT 5
Clermont County native critically injured, partially paralyzed in California crash
A Williamsburg, Ohio, native, critically injured and partially paralyzed in a crash in California, is hoping to get back home. Dakota Evans, 30, has been in the intensive care unit of a San Bernardino hospital since mid-December. His father, Bobby Evans, says his son has overcome a lot in two...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore;’ Kettering neighbors hope police find out who shot up duplex
People in Kettering hope police find out who shot up a duplex Thursday night.
WKRC
Families play, warm up, and meet a live penguin at the 'Ice, Ice Baby' winter festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Contemporary Arts Center held its annual winter family festival on Saturday. Organizers called this one the "Ice, Ice Baby Family Festival," and it took place in the CAC's Creativity Center for the first time since it was renovated. "Every February, we always do a winter-themed science...
WKRC
Local man accused of taking $150K from resident to 'invest'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was indicted for allegedly taking someone's money and claiming to invest it. John Torok, 70, is charged with publishing false security statements, telecommunications fraud, and theft and falsification. He is accused of taking $150,000 from a California resident to invest in stocks and bonds.
Fox 19
Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek
An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
