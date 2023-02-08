Read full article on original website
A Japanese photographer’s unconventional family portraits
There are no family portraits in the history of Japanese photography quite like Masaki Yamamoto’s Guts (2018). Exhibiting 92 brilliantly blunt fly-on-the-wall photos of his seven-member family during their cluttered, 18-year tenancy in a one-room apartment in Kobe, Japan, the book offered a unique and unashamed view of domestic life amongst towering heaps of laundry, dirty dishes and newspapers.
Heirs Sue Guggenheim to Recover Storied Picasso Painting, Citing ‘Wrongful Possession’
The heirs of a German Jewish collector persecuted during World War II are taking legal action to recover ownership of a painting by Pablo Picasso that now resides in the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The descendants believe the painting is worth up to $200 million. According to a lawsuit filed against the museum in a Manhattan court on Friday, relatives of the original owners, Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi, and a group of Jewish nonprofits sought the return of Picasso’s 1904 canvas Woman Ironing. The painting, which was produced during Picasso’s early Blue Period, shows a frail...
‘She created a space where people could reveal themselves’: the unique portraits of Alice Neel
A new exhibition celebrates a 20th-century painter acclaimed late in life for capturing the unvarnished essence of friends, neighbours – and even art critics
AI-Generated Art—The Backlash Begins
The world is changing with breakneck speed. Artificial intelligence in particular is encroaching on skills that were once considered to be the exclusive domain of human beings. One of these domains is the creation of artwork. At the beginning of this year, the idea of a cold, unfeeling machine being...
Some historians argue that Mona Lisa was a man
The Mona Lisa, also known as La Joconde or La Gioconda is one of the most famous paintings in the world. It was painted by an Italian artist named Leonardo da Vinci in the early 16th century. This painting is famous for its subtle beauty and the enigmatic smile of the subject in the painting.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World’ on PBS, A Docuseries Tracing the Creative and Cultural Trajectory of The Genre Across Five Decades
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (PBS) is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Chuck D of Public Enemy and featuring interviews with a wealth of musicians, artists, scholars, and political thinkers, who trace the history and life cycle of the genre as it grew out of the Bronx in the 1970s and became a global force, and how rappers have made highlighting injustice an integral part of the artform since the moment it all began. FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “2020,” Chuck D says over the underlying...
How Vincenzo Peruggia Stole the Mona Lisa?
A notorious art crime was committed on August 21st, 1911, by a man by the name of Vincenzo Peruggia. From the Louvre in Paris, he stole Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, 1503, which is today the most well-known artwork in the entire world. Media attention was drawn to the art theft, and it took police two years to identify the true offender. At one point, they even detained Pablo Picasso, a friend of the writer Guillaume Apollinaire, on suspicion that they were responsible for the art robbery. Who was Vincenzo Peruggia, how did he take this renowned work of art, and how did he manage to get away with it?
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles Nan Goldin's career of art and activism
Filmmaker Laura Poitras and Goldin discuss their Oscar-nominated documentary about efforts to remove the Sackler family name from prominent museums amid the opioid epidemic.
‘A punch in the face’ – Action, Gesture, Paint: Women Artists and Global Abstraction 1940-70 review
The idea is great: an exhibition of female abstract painters from the 1940s to the early 70s. Subtitled Women Artists and Global Abstraction, this show is intended, if not to overthrow the canon, then to revise the story: much of it is derived from abstract expressionism, in which the role of female artists has been consistently downplayed.
10 online watercolor classes to make you a better painter
Want to take a watercolor class, but not sure how you can make time for it? Online watercolor classes are a great alternative to a traditional course or evening class. You can pick a time that suits you and fit the lessons around your busy schedule. The best part is...
