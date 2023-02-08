A notorious art crime was committed on August 21st, 1911, by a man by the name of Vincenzo Peruggia. From the Louvre in Paris, he stole Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, 1503, which is today the most well-known artwork in the entire world. Media attention was drawn to the art theft, and it took police two years to identify the true offender. At one point, they even detained Pablo Picasso, a friend of the writer Guillaume Apollinaire, on suspicion that they were responsible for the art robbery. Who was Vincenzo Peruggia, how did he take this renowned work of art, and how did he manage to get away with it?

