Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
CNET
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
CNET
Take $150 Off Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 – Today Only
Looking for budget-friendly laptop options? If all you need is a basic laptop that offers portability and performance for when you're on the go, check out the Surface Laptop Go 2. It's the right size for travel, while still offering a design that's more comfortable to use than much of the competition. And right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 by $150, bringing the price to just $550. However, this offer expires tonight, Feb. 9, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of this discount.
CNET
Best Cellphone Plans of 2023: Our Top Picks
Picking or changing a phone plan isn't easy. There are a host of options from the three main players, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; as well as an exponentially larger assortment from prepaid and smaller, MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) options like Mint Mobile, Visible, Google Fi and more. Sorting through it all is a hassle, which could very well be why you're paying more for service you don't need -- or are not maximizing what you are paying to get the best value for your money.
CNET
Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot
When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CNET
Get Costco Delivered Right to Your Front Door Without Needing a Membership. Here's How
Tons of people love Costco, but there are also a bunch of people who don't understand the appeal of the warehouse club and don't feel as though shopping there would benefit them. There's not a whole lot of in between, and it's reflected in the fact that you either pay for an annual membership or decide to not shop there at all. Wouldn't it be cool if you could still shop there occasionally without needing to enroll in a membership? It's possible, but there are some things to know about the process.
CNET
Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown Widens, and It's Pricier Now
Netflix has kicked off its password-sharing crackdown, rolling out new fees in four countries -- Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain -- that charge accounts for sharing their membership outside one household. And the price is higher than it was in the initial tests. The company, the world's biggest subscription...
CNET
Grab Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells Starting at Just $20
Video doorbells are a smart, low-cost way to add some security to your home. They can give you a real-time view of your entryway and alert you when visitors or packages arrive. Now through Feb. 16, you can get grade-A refurbished Ring video doorbells for as low as $20 while supplies last.
CNET
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
CNET
Get a Thoughtful, Personalized Gift With This Massive Mixbook Sale
While the old adage "it's the thought that counts" still rings true, personalized gifts are always a treat. If you're looking for a special gift for a loved one, consider customizing something with Mixbook. The site allows you to take your personal photos to make photo books, wall calendars, cards, home decor and more. And right now you Mixbook has discounted everything by up to 40%, making it that much easier to afford a truly personalized memento. Even better, you can get an additional 10% off when you use promo code YAYGIFT at checkout (though some exclusions apply). This offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 13.
CNET
Snag Big Bargains on New Apple Products at Woot
If you're an Apple fan then you know the company's products come at premium prices -- and good deals can be hard to come by, especially from Apple directly. However, right now Woot has new open-box iPads, MacBooks and iPads available at a discount. The items will ship in original...
CNET
Apple Keyboard Settlement: See if You're Owed Up to $395
If you've owned a MacBook in the past few years, Apple may owe you part of a $50 million settlement intended to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective, but "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
CNET
Google Drive or Gmail Almost Full? Here's How to Clean Them Out
Google has some of the most popular digital services in Google Drive and Gmail. According to Axios, Google Drive had 2 billion active users as of 2020, and CNBC reported Gmail had 1.5 billion active users in 2019. Google gives you a combined 15GB of storage space for free for...
CNET
If You Use LastPass, You Need to Change All of Your Passwords ASAP
LastPass, one of the world's most popular password managers, suffered a major data breach in December, putting customers' online passwords at risk and endangering their personal data. On Dec. 22, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba acknowledged in a blog post that a security incident the company first disclosed in August eventually...
CNET
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Cheat Sheet
The newest set from Magic: The Gathering is here in all its glistening, oily perfection. Titled Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the set is themed around Elesh Norn preparing to bring her Phyrexian invasion across the multiverse. Meanwhile, planeswalkers attempt to thwart her scheme, even as their numbers dwindle. The...
CNET
PlayStation VR 2 Unboxed
Sony's PlayStation VR 2 headset arrives Feb. 22, turning the PlayStation 5 into a home VR game system. That hands-on review is coming, but in the meantime we're unboxing and setting up the hardware. After trying the PSVR 2 headset back in the fall, we were super curious to see what actually comes inside the retail box.
CNET
Sling Revamps Its Free TV Service, Adds Upgrades to AMC Plus and Showtime
Sling upgraded its Free TV streaming service, which is now called Sling Freestream. The launch of Freestream, which coincides with the service's eighth anniversary, offers over 210 ad-supported channels (up from 150) and 41,000 on-demand titles. The app includes news from ABC News Live and CBS News, plus international news from Al Jazeera and Noticias Univision 24/7.
CNET
The Secret Power Hiding in Your Computer Mouse's Scroll Wheel
I've been using a desktop computer for decades, and I'm still discovering new productivity tricks and hidden features. There are so many ways to save a keystroke here and a mouse click there. Those few milliseconds can actually add up to big time savings (or at least less annoyance) over the course of a week, especially if your job is primarily done online.
CNET
The Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T: Why This Will Always Be My Favorite Keyboard Shortcut
Have you ever clicked the little "X" on a Chrome browser tab when you didn't mean to? Of course you have! I do it on a daily basis. Maybe even an hourly basis. Could it be that I'm a little too click-happy in this multitasking world? Maybe. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that my favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), has my back.
Comments / 0