Marion, OH

Marion man killed, two others injured in two-vehicle crash on Tuesday

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 3 days ago

A Marion was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night south of the city.

Tyler E. Johnson, age 30, Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Marion Cardington Road East near the junction with Ohio 423, according to a press release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the head-on crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Richard W. Congrove Jr., age 41, Marion, the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital with what troopers described as “serious injuries.” He was subsequently transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. His status is unknown.

A juvenile female passenger in Congrove’s vehicle suffered “minor injuries,” according to troopers, and was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to Nationwide Childrens Hospital in Columbus. Her status is unknown.

Troopers said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation by troopers, Congrove Jr. was traveling westbound in a a 2007 Dodge Dakota on Marion Cardington Road East and Johnson was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on Marion Cardington Road when the crash occurred.

Congrove’s vehicle drove left of the centerline into the eastbound lane and struck Johnson’s vehicle head on. Congrove's vehicle then traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned. Johnson's vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Marion Township EMS, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Ron’s Towing.

The Marion Star

The Marion Star

