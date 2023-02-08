ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Woman, 57, killed when SUV hits her on Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A woman was killed Tuesday night when she was struck by a Toyota SUV on Pio Nono Avenue near Dewey Street, not far south of the Interstate 75 interchange and Rocky Creek Road.

According to Bibb County sheriff’s officials, the woman, 57, was walking in a southbound lane of the well-traveled thoroughfare shortly after 8 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound Toyota 4Runner driven by a Macon woman.

Those who live in the area, which has no sidewalks or crosswalks, often navigate Pio Nono on foot to shop at a 24-hour convenience store on the west side of the highway.

The pedestrian, whose name was being withheld until officials could reach her family, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
