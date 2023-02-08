ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023

It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills, or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some tips for landing a job according to the website The Motley Fool.  

Refurbish your resume 

Employers are looking for an easy-to-read, updated resume with your latest experience and skills. Ask a friend to read it over with a fresh set of eyes. Make sure you tailor your resume to the position you’re applying for.  

Clean up your socials 

Employers are looking at your Instagram comments and tweets. Make sure you don’t have anything that would make you look unprofessional.  

Mentorship is key 

Access your personal and professional network for career advice. A person who might be a step ahead of you can offer some much-needed wisdom and tips on your job search.  

Ask yourself what you want 

Really sit down with yourself and ask what you want out of your next job position. Is it remote or hybrid? Is the ideal boss laid-back or strict? Do you want to stick with your industry or pivot entirely? 

Take care of yourself 

Job searching can be taxing, and applications are often tedious. Make sure you take a break and focus on doing things that bring you joy.  

