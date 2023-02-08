ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Shannon Sharpe asks Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade: 'Y'all still good in the West?'

Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

Kyrie Irving Gifts Mavericks Debut Jersey To Floyd Mayweather

Kyrie Irving's first-ever Mavericks jersey won't have a place in a museum or a Hall of Fame -- no, it'll be somewhere in one of Floyd Mayweather's mansions ... 'cause the new Dallas star gifted the boxing legend with it following his debut on Wednesday night. Floyd was one of...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy