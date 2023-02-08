Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO