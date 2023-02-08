ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

Smart Financial Habits of Wealthy People That Wise Investors Emulate

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33skFj_0kgOyD2c00
Photo byiStock.

High-net-worth individuals who grew their wealth strategically from a small nest egg often did so by developing smart financial habits that are wise to be emulated by everybody, no matter their starting level of wealth, writes Forbes Finance Council for Forbes.

Not Keeping Money Lying Dormant

Building true wealth requires not leaving money sitting idle. To reach the levels of truly wealthy individuals, you need to have money working for you at all times.

Avoiding Paying Interest

People who end up paying high interest rates over the long term end up paying double or even triple the value of the acquired sale item. Whenever possible, do not pay interest.

Monitoring Sources of Income and Expenses

An important practice is to consistently monitor sources of income and expenses and ensure that there is enough money left over to build wealth through savings and investment.

Strategic Use of Insurance

Wealthy individuals do not use insurance solely to replace lost income during their working years, but utilize it as part of their estate planning and tax strategy.

Habitually Investing

To build wealth, it is paramount to consistently invest money that is comfortable for your circumstances. Habit and consistency are of key importance, which can be helped by automating deposits directly from your earnings into your investment account.

Financial Knowledge and Skills

It is advisable to focus on acquiring the right financial skills and continue developing financial knowledge.

Take Educated Risks

Not being afraid to take educated risks – all within your risk tolerance – in both business and investments is a good way to grow your wealth. However, it is key to do proper research and to work with and take advice from people who can take you to the next level and make sure you are making an informed decision.

Fred Hubler, Chief Wealth Strategist for Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, a Phoenixville firm offering retainer-based advice and access to alternative investment strategies, has one more to add. “Leverage your ability to add subject matter experts and build a team of these experts,” Hubler advises. “As you acquire more money,’ says Hubler, “there are more distractions and more options to make bad decisions, that is why we are slow to add new strategies to our playbook and when we do it’s because we have done our due diligence and know when who how to use the investment or strategy of our clients.” 

Read more about smart financial habits in Forbes.

_________

Photo byFred Hubler

Want to know if you’re on the right path financially? CCWMG’S Second Opinion Service (SOS) is a no-obligation review with one of  Creative Capital Wealth Management Group‘s Wealth Strategists. 

It’s simply not possible to get a reliable second opinion from the same person who gave you the first one. Click here to schedule an SOS meeting with Fred and his team.

Comments / 0

Related
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
TheStreet

Coinbase Receives Bad News

The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Turns Green as Price Approaches "Trigger Point"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC

How to earn $65,000 in interest only every year in retirement

An "interest-only" retirement plan can fund your retirement without draining your savings, but you will need to save a lot of money to make it possible. NerdWallet crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save every month, broken down by age, to get $65,000 every year in an "interest-only" retirement. Check out this video to learn how much you will need in order to make it a reality.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy