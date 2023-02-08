ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

'A huge loss': West New York fire covers Bergenline Avenue in smoke, businesses destroyed

By Liam Quinn and Tariq Zehawi, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tyBa_0kgOyBHA00

A five-alarm fire engulfed Bergenline Avenue storefronts in West New York and left 11 families displaced early Wednesday morning, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the fire was reported at 4:22 a.m. and estimated that crews would be at the scene for the rest of the day. No one was seriously injured, he said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Bergenline is our main commercial district, it's been called a miracle mile," Rodriguez said. "This has always been our main shopping center. Practically in the heart of West New York, this is a huge loss."

Smoke from the fire hovered over the street, even after the flames were no longer visible. Wind pushed the smoke east toward the Hudson River, affecting parts of West New York not in the direct vicinity of the fire.

"When you feel smoke from a fire this big it permeates the area quickly and affects businesses," Rodriguez said. "We have schools nearby, but everything is safe and sound."

The fire occurred between 60th and 61st streets, home to a number of businesses including a Carvel, on West New York's busiest street.

Bergenline Avenue stretches from Union City to North Bergen, where it becomes Anderson Avenue. It is a densely packed street, with buildings stacked next to one another.

A second heavy Bergenline Avenue fire up the road in Union City was also reported later Wednesday morning. North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue covers both cities and required mutual aid from a number of nearby municipalities, including Jersey City, Kearny, Secaucus, Bloomfield and Montclair, among others.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'A huge loss': West New York fire covers Bergenline Avenue in smoke, businesses destroyed

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County

Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County. The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets. A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Investigation Underway Following Hit-and-Run Crash Last Night In Jersey City

Photo Credit: Google Maps Last night, around 9:30, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. No...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Death of Jersey City Woman Found In Kearny Ruled A Homicide

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The preliminary findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office have ruled the death of a Jersey City woman found deceased in Kearny a Homicide. An autopsy performed on Thursday, February 9, 2023, determined Luz Hernandez, 33, died of Blunt Force Trauma to the Head and Compressions to the Neck.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension.  Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sin City Smoke Shop to Take Over Vacant Corner in Nutley Center

NUTLEY, NJ - Small business appears to be booming in Nutley with new retailers coming to town regularly. The latest is Sin City Smoke Shop coming to the corner of Franklin Ave. and Harrison St.  Located directly across from the soon to open Violante's Meat Market, it is drawing a great deal of attention to South Franklin Ave. With the bakery, gym, beef jerky shop and Monaco Realty, the south end of town is a hub of often overlooked businesses - and they area ll within walking distance of CVS and the Dollar Tree.  The TAPinto Nutley team will keep our ears to the ground for grand opening news of Sin City.  Related Articles: Carl's to Cork's to COVID-94 Bar : Nutley Business Takes on New Name Pag's in Nutley Center Brightens Franklin Ave. With A Fresh Coat of Paint Violante's Meat Market Brings The Beef to Nutley's Culinary Renaissance
NUTLEY, NJ
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation. 
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy