LeBron James embraced his daughter on court after becoming the all-time top points scorer in the NBA.The Los Angeles Lakers player surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 career points in a game against Oklahoma in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 7 February.The 38-year-old scored 38 points on the night to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's regular season scoring mark, however it was not enough to prevent the Lakers suffering a 133-130 loss.James' family members took to the floor for a ceremony recognising the moment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO