Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
WVNT-TV
Depth of roster gives Eagles edge in Super Bowl matchup
PHOENIX (AP) — If the Super Bowl is decided in the trenches: Advantage Philadelphia Eagles with their two All-Pro offensive linemen and four double-digit sack artists. If it comes down to which team has better receiving and running options: Advantage Eagles with their pair of 1,000-yard receivers and record-setting running game.
WVNT-TV
Mahomes and Kelce, Summer-School Teachers
Patrick Mahomes really can do everything. That includes teaching, according to his private quarterbacks coach. Jeff Christensen saw this last summer, when Mahomes invited all his targets—several of whom were new to the Chiefs’ roster—to Fort Worth, Texas, where they’d train together to erase any ...
WVNT-TV
Chiefs brain trust remains big reason for Super Bowl success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have two assistants on their coaching staff that have been head coaches in the NFL, and another one that has been interviewed — and passed over — for top jobs too many times to count. That’s some pretty good...
WVNT-TV
Rihanna Shares Message to Patrick Mahomes After Brandon Marshall’s Prank
Marshall pulled a fast one on Mahomes, but Rihanna came to the rescue. The time in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl can feel interminable—for fans, of course, but especially for players. Anything that can help a player’s mental state in the intervening weeks is a plus, and a compliment can go a long way toward boosting somebody’s state of mind.
WVNT-TV
White looks forward to Mahomes “challenge” in Super Bowl
Five years after making his last tackle as a Mountaineer, Kyzir White is set to play in the biggest football game in the sport. White and his Philadelphia Eagles will kick off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. This opportunity concludes a long and successful first season for White with the Eagles.
WVNT-TV
Geno Smith named NFL Comeback Player of the Year
Geno Smith still hasn’t written back, but plenty has been written, and will continue to be written, about his storybook 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks. The WVU Sports Hall of Famer was officially named NFL Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors Thursday night. Smith threw...
WVNT-TV
Suit: NFL runs ‘sham’ disability program for injured players
Ten retired NFL players are accusing the league of lies, bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law in denying disability benefits in a potential class-action lawsuit filed Thursday in Baltimore. The men said they left the game with lingering physical or cognitive injuries that make their daily lives difficult...
WVNT-TV
Cardinals Owner Says Head Coach Search Paused Ahead of Super Bowl
Arizona is one of two teams without a head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury in January. Less than a week after the Cardinals finalized their list of head coaching candidates, team owner Michael Bidwill provided an update on the timeline for an eventual hire on Friday. Bidwill told reporters the...
WVNT-TV
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Explains Hilarious Nickname for Ja’Marr Chase
The nickname came about while the two teammates were talking on the sidelines when mic’d up. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins made sure to poke fun of his teammate Ja’Marr Chase on the sidelines this past season when he was mic’d up with the NFL. As Chase,...
WVNT-TV
Why Chiefs will win Super Bowl: experience and talent
PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the Super Bowl stage for the third time in four years, the first time triumphantly marching off with the Lombardi Trophy and the second time slinking away home after a lopsided loss in the big game. Patrick Mahomes and Co....
WVNT-TV
Here’s how Super Bowl squares work
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the Super Bowl is set and anticipation builds, you may see friends or coworkers passing along Super Bowl squares. What may seem like a complex grid of numbers is actually a fairly straightforward scoring system and by participating you could stand to win a decent amount of cash. Plus, it’s a lot more random than a March Madness bracket where some knowledge of the sport definitely gives participants an edge.
WVNT-TV
2 days later, LeBron still feels scoring record is ‘surreal’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James took the microphone at center court under a spotlight Thursday night, and all the fans who guessed wrong rose to unleash a mighty roar. Two days after James became the NBA’s scoring king, the achievement was still a thrill to him. In a pregame ceremony, he got to share it with the Lakers faithful who bought tickets one game too late to see it in person.
