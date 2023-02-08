ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Lake Mary pharmacist convicted in $1M prescription drug fraud: DOJ

A man who worked at a Lake Mary pharmacy has been convicted for his role in an attempt to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits. Ronald Beasley II, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma, according to the Department of Justice. Beasley and his co-conspirators billed Medicare for expensive compound drug creams that they never actually purchased or dispensed.
LAKE MARY, FL
Florida woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital was denied bond by a judge Friday afternoon. Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested last month following an hours-long stand-off with police. Her attorneys hoped to have her released on bond. She also reportedly shot at police officers after her husband was shot.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
ORLANDO, FL
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL
Black History walking tour in Orlando

The 2nd annual Black History Walking Tour is happening Friday in downtown Orlando. Tanisha Nunn Gary, President of the African American Chamber of Commerce, talks to FOX 35 about how the event was started and what it means to the Black community.
ORLANDO, FL
Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Fires threaten homes in Ormond Beach

Raging infernos are burning behind homes in Ormond Beach. Firefighters were battling a large blaze in a wooded area off of Clyde Morris Blvd. late Thursday afternoon.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando couple killed in Turkey earthquake, found holding each other

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple were two of the more than 20,000 people who were killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Orlando couple Alex and Veronika Ilgin were with family in Turkey when Monday's earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. Alex's best friend said they were in each other's arms when they were found in the rubble by his brother.
ORLANDO, FL

