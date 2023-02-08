Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County Fair begins this weekend
Get ready for rides and all the fried foods you can eat! The Osceola County Fair gets underway on Friday. FOX 35's David Martin got an inside look.
fox35orlando.com
Lake Mary pharmacist convicted in $1M prescription drug fraud: DOJ
A man who worked at a Lake Mary pharmacy has been convicted for his role in an attempt to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits. Ronald Beasley II, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma, according to the Department of Justice. Beasley and his co-conspirators billed Medicare for expensive compound drug creams that they never actually purchased or dispensed.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital was denied bond by a judge Friday afternoon. Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested last month following an hours-long stand-off with police. Her attorneys hoped to have her released on bond. She also reportedly shot at police officers after her husband was shot.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach ready for expected crowds in coming weeks ahead of popular events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach is ready and excited for expected crowds in the coming weeks and months. The city has a lot to look forward to, with Daytona 500, Bike Week, and spring break around the corner the city is welcoming people to visit, even with the area recovering from the Hurricane season.
fox35orlando.com
Family rallies behind woman accused of killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital
'We love you:' Family rallies behind woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital. A judge denied bond for 76-year-old Ellen Gilland was denied bond by a judge following the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. Gilland is accused of killing her husband at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
fox35orlando.com
Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
fox35orlando.com
Photos: Large Florida turtle saved from Daytona Beach storm drain
DAYTONA BEACH - A turtle was saved after getting stuck in a storm drain in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Fire Department came to the rescue after a Florida soft shell turtle found itself in a bit of a struggle. Firefighters were able to retrieve the turtle and release it...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Helicopter video shows rescue of missing 4-year-old Florida boy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Helicopter video shows the moment deputies were able to locate a 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his Brevard County home and got lost in a thick wooded area on Friday. Little Frankie Orwig's dad told FOX 35 that around 9 a.m., he laid his...
fox35orlando.com
Black History walking tour in Orlando
The 2nd annual Black History Walking Tour is happening Friday in downtown Orlando. Tanisha Nunn Gary, President of the African American Chamber of Commerce, talks to FOX 35 about how the event was started and what it means to the Black community.
fox35orlando.com
Missing 4-year-old Florida boy found safe in wooded area by helicopter pilot
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:. A 4-year-old boy who went missing in Brevard County on Friday has been found safe and uninjured. Franklin Orwig III was found in a heavily wooded area by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office aviation unit. "Our helicopter pilot and tactical flight officer spotted the child...
fox35orlando.com
Wildfire threatening Ormond Beach homes is 100% contained, Florida fire officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A raging wildfire that was threatening homes on Cypress Trail Drive in Ormond Beach is now 100-percent contained. The flames lit up the night sky on Wednesday evening as the fire dumped soot and ash into the neighborhood just off Clyde Morris Blvd. Charlene and Jason...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
fox35orlando.com
Fires threaten homes in Ormond Beach
Raging infernos are burning behind homes in Ormond Beach. Firefighters were battling a large blaze in a wooded area off of Clyde Morris Blvd. late Thursday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando couple killed in Turkey earthquake, found holding each other
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple were two of the more than 20,000 people who were killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Orlando couple Alex and Veronika Ilgin were with family in Turkey when Monday's earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. Alex's best friend said they were in each other's arms when they were found in the rubble by his brother.
fox35orlando.com
Student in custody after knife reported on Lake Brantley High School campus, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A student is in custody after police says a knife was reported on the campus of Lake Brantley High School on Friday. According to school officials, Lake Brantley High was placed on a Code Yellow while police searched the campus. In a message sent to parents,...
Comments / 0