Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Eagles news: Andy Reid is rooting for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win
At some point, every man realizes that he can never deny his true nature. We knew it would happen. Andy Reid is pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII!. What’s that? Oh no! We don’t mean THAT Andy Reid, Philly’s former head coach and the current leader of the Kansas CXity Chiefs. We’re referencing the sports memorabilia collector.
Eagles fans take over an Arizona bar for Super Bowl: ‘Lose your mind with a bunch of Birds fans!’
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The man they call “Philly Ray” stood near the entrance of Rockbar Inc. on Wednesday evening, wearing an Eagles cap atop his long, flowing hair, a Jay Ajayi jersey with a Super Bowl LII patch over his chest, and a horseshoe mustache on his face.
Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX
You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Celebrities rooting for the Eagles or Chiefs this Super Bowl Sunday
The Super Bowl is just days away on Sunday, February 12, and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Tickets to the event are coveted, and we can expect to see famous faces in the stands. Greg Links, who has helped stage VIP Super Bowl...
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
Jeffrey Lurie Has Built a Massive Net Worth, Owns the Philadelphia Eagles
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised all involved in the organization. Lurie, who has owned the Eagles franchise since 1994, has also led an impressive career in film production. Here's a look at Jeffrey Lurie's net worth in 2023.
5 final Super Bowl LVII bold predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready for Sunday, in what could
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup could come down to trenches
PHOENIX (AP) — The all-star cast of players in the trenches should decide the Super Bowl champion. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make their share of plays. But Sunday’s game will come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage. The Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) reached...
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman takes apparent shot at Carson Wentz
In April 2016, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the gutsy decision to package three draft picks in the
Philadelphia Eagles fans flying west to Arizona for Super Bowl 57
Philadelphia International Airport is buzzing with Birds energy ahead of Super Bowl 57.
WCIA
Big Game Bound: Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins talk Super Bowl LVII
It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII
Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
WCIA
Coroner in Pennsylvania says Kansas City Chiefs will be ‘laid to rest’ at Super Bowl LVII
(WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a Friday press release that the Chiefs will be “laid to rest” following their appearance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
SB Nation
Remembering Andy Reid’s one Super Bowl with the Eagles
Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles had finally reached the Super Bowl. After four-straight playoff losses, including three straight in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles were back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1981, and for the first time with Reid at the helm. Standing in...
The Ringer
The Game Plans That Could Decide the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
If the ramp-up to the Super Bowl doesn’t get you jacked up, I don’t know what will. The top seed from each conference made it to this game, and with them come some of the best story lines a Super Bowl can offer. The Kansas City Chiefs bring...
CBS Sports
Ranking Arizona-based Super Bowls: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 matchup could join list of epic games
If it is anything like the three previous Super Bowls played in Arizona, Super Bowl LVII will be on the short list of the greatest Super Bowls ever played. While it promises to be a classic, Sunday's Eagles-Chiefs showdown has its work cut out for it if it is to best the three previous Super Bowls played in the desert. Each of the previous Arizona Super Bowls were highly competitive games that came down to the wire. The first Arizona Super Bowl was the final chapter for one of the NFL's great dynasties. The second one was the second greatest upset in NFL history. The most recent big game played in Arizona had the most shocking ending to any Super Bowl before or since.
Chiefs expert shares weaknesses Eagles can exploit during Super Bowl
Ahead of the Eagles’ fourth Super Bowl appearance, we’re still turning over every rock. The Chiefs are no walk in the park. Even though we know this isn’t true, in many ways, it feels like it’s been a month since the Philadelphia Eagles played a football game. Heck, those flag football games at the Pro Bowl feel like they were a long time ago. Here’s the good news. We made it! Game time approaches. Philly has an opportunity to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in a five-year span.
chatsports.com
2023 Super Bowl preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs, On Paper
The Super Bowl is one of the greatest events sports have to offer. It, unfortunately, also marks the official end of football season. After Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, there will be no more meaningful NFL games for seven cold, hard months. So to...
Comments / 0