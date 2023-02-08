ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Eagles news: Andy Reid is rooting for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win

At some point, every man realizes that he can never deny his true nature. We knew it would happen. Andy Reid is pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII!. What’s that? Oh no! We don’t mean THAT Andy Reid, Philly’s former head coach and the current leader of the Kansas CXity Chiefs. We’re referencing the sports memorabilia collector.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Remembering Andy Reid’s one Super Bowl with the Eagles

Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles had finally reached the Super Bowl. After four-straight playoff losses, including three straight in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles were back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1981, and for the first time with Reid at the helm. Standing in...
CBS Sports

Ranking Arizona-based Super Bowls: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 matchup could join list of epic games

If it is anything like the three previous Super Bowls played in Arizona, Super Bowl LVII will be on the short list of the greatest Super Bowls ever played. While it promises to be a classic, Sunday's Eagles-Chiefs showdown has its work cut out for it if it is to best the three previous Super Bowls played in the desert. Each of the previous Arizona Super Bowls were highly competitive games that came down to the wire. The first Arizona Super Bowl was the final chapter for one of the NFL's great dynasties. The second one was the second greatest upset in NFL history. The most recent big game played in Arizona had the most shocking ending to any Super Bowl before or since.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Chiefs expert shares weaknesses Eagles can exploit during Super Bowl

Ahead of the Eagles’ fourth Super Bowl appearance, we’re still turning over every rock. The Chiefs are no walk in the park. Even though we know this isn’t true, in many ways, it feels like it’s been a month since the Philadelphia Eagles played a football game. Heck, those flag football games at the Pro Bowl feel like they were a long time ago. Here’s the good news. We made it! Game time approaches. Philly has an opportunity to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in a five-year span.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

2023 Super Bowl preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs, On Paper

The Super Bowl is one of the greatest events sports have to offer. It, unfortunately, also marks the official end of football season. After Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, there will be no more meaningful NFL games for seven cold, hard months. So to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

