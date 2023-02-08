The Nicolaysen Art Museum summer festival is returning for its 16th year and will coincide with the last weekend of the CNFR, Friday, June 16th, through Sunday, June 18th. "We are happy to host our community and CNFR visitors at NIC Fest this summer,” the Nicolaysen’s new Executive Director, Allison Maluchnik, said. “We will have new attractions and activities this year that we hope will entice visitors to spend their weekend at the museum."

