Midwest School & Red Creek Elementary CLOSED, Virtual Learning Day
Due to current road closures, Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary will implement a temporary virtual learning day today. This message is for Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary only. No busses will run to or from Midwest School or Red Creek Elementary. All other NCSD schools and buildings are...
‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently
Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
The Best Restrooms in Casper According To You
Where in Casper is the best place to go to the bathroom? When nature calls, who has the best and cleanest public restrooms? We polled our Facebook audience to find the best picks, and the results were divided, but there were a few top loos to use. Josh S said,...
NIC Summer Fest Returns to Casper Mid-June with New Attractions
The Nicolaysen Art Museum summer festival is returning for its 16th year and will coincide with the last weekend of the CNFR, Friday, June 16th, through Sunday, June 18th. "We are happy to host our community and CNFR visitors at NIC Fest this summer,” the Nicolaysen’s new Executive Director, Allison Maluchnik, said. “We will have new attractions and activities this year that we hope will entice visitors to spend their weekend at the museum."
Casper Rotary Donates Nearly $20,000 to Build New Bus Stop Shelters
On Tuesday night, the Rotary Club of Casper presented a check of nearly $20,000 to go towards the construction of two new bus stop shelters in Casper. Casper Rotary President Miami Sleep, as well as President-elect Dan Odell and Rotary member Anthony Martinez appeared before the Casper City Council to present their donation.
Let’s Talk Turkey: Wyoming Game & Fish Discuss Turkey Problems
Let's talk turkey for a minute. That's what the Casper City Council had to do on Tuesday, as members of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department spoke to the council about the issue of turkeys and how to rid Casper neighborhoods of them. Brandon Werner, a Wildlife Biologist with the...
Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center
The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:. The...
New General Manager of Ford Wyoming Center Introduced at Casper City Council Pre-Meeting
Kirk Goodman was introduced as the new General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center at the Casper City Council pre-meeting on Tuesday. Goodman is taking over for Brad Murphy, who served as the GM until his retired on January 13, 2023. "Under Mr. Murphy's leadership, the management contract has yielded...
Jeffree Star Has a Disco With Camels at Casper Based ‘Star Yak Salon’
There's living life and then there is living your best life. Jeffree Star has definitely been doing the later since moving to the Cowboy State. Jeffree recently posted a new video to his official TikTok account of him hanging out with his newly acquired camels, but in the most interesting way. He captioned the video:
Asher Vail of Kelly Walsh Signs with Concordia College, MN.
Kelly Walsh football player Asher Vail has signed on with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Vail was an honorable mention, all-conference offensive lineman for the Trojans, and played every snap of the season as a junior. He missed one game during his senior but overall he's been a durable player on the line of scrimmage.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June
Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/9/23 – 2/10/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper City Council Votes to Buy 70 New Golf Carts for $398,685
The Casper City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase 70 new golf carts for the Casper Municipal Golf Course. The vote was 7-0 to purchase the new carts, after city officials heard three different bids to replace the golf carts, according to a memo to the City. The winning...
Central Wyoming Counseling Center CEO Placed on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’
Recently, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center informed staff that Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of the company, had been placed on 'paid administrative leave.'. That's according to an internal memo/Email that has been shared with K2 Radio News. The memo was written by Mike Huber, the Board Chair for CWCC. "We...
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
V-I-C-T-O-R-Y! Five Natrona County Students Advance to the State Spelling Bee
The Natrona County School District Spelling Bee showcased another year of literacy excellence and celebration for student participants. Students not only demonstrated tremendous spelling skills and talents, but they also displayed good sportsmanship and public speaking skills, read a written statement from the NCSD. Students in 2nd-8th grade completed the...
ART 321 Hosting Annual ‘Postcards & Pint-Sized Art’ Silent Auction on February 23
ART 321 is gearing up for its annual 'Postcards and Pint-Sized Art' Silent Auction, happening on February 23, from 6:00pm-8:00pm. That's according to a press release from ART 321, which stated that the auction "This auction will feature small artworks donated to ART 321 by local and regional artists." Throughout...
Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
Judge Sets Casper Man’s Bond at $100,000 Cash Only
Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26, heard 5 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier on Friday, Feb. 3:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery (with a knife), punishable by 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 3. Property Destruction, punishable...
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
