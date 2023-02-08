ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently

Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

The Best Restrooms in Casper According To You

Where in Casper is the best place to go to the bathroom? When nature calls, who has the best and cleanest public restrooms? We polled our Facebook audience to find the best picks, and the results were divided, but there were a few top loos to use. Josh S said,...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

NIC Summer Fest Returns to Casper Mid-June with New Attractions

The Nicolaysen Art Museum summer festival is returning for its 16th year and will coincide with the last weekend of the CNFR, Friday, June 16th, through Sunday, June 18th. "We are happy to host our community and CNFR visitors at NIC Fest this summer,” the Nicolaysen’s new Executive Director, Allison Maluchnik, said. “We will have new attractions and activities this year that we hope will entice visitors to spend their weekend at the museum."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Rotary Donates Nearly $20,000 to Build New Bus Stop Shelters

On Tuesday night, the Rotary Club of Casper presented a check of nearly $20,000 to go towards the construction of two new bus stop shelters in Casper. Casper Rotary President Miami Sleep, as well as President-elect Dan Odell and Rotary member Anthony Martinez appeared before the Casper City Council to present their donation.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:. The...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Asher Vail of Kelly Walsh Signs with Concordia College, MN.

Kelly Walsh football player Asher Vail has signed on with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Vail was an honorable mention, all-conference offensive lineman for the Trojans, and played every snap of the season as a junior. He missed one game during his senior but overall he's been a durable player on the line of scrimmage.
MOORHEAD, MN
K2 Radio

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/9/23 – 2/10/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery

A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Judge Sets Casper Man’s Bond at $100,000 Cash Only

Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26, heard 5 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier on Friday, Feb. 3:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery (with a knife), punishable by 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 3. Property Destruction, punishable...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy