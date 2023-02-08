Read full article on original website
Have you heard of the “banana trick”? Let’s say you have a bone-in porterhouse steak that costs $14 per pound at a grocery store. You also know bananas are a much cheaper 53-cents per pound. So when you check out, you choose a self-scan lane and instead of scanning the porterhouse barcode, you enter the produce code for bananas, weigh your steak on the scanner, then slip it in your bag for a very lucrative, very illegal deal on dinner.
In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
