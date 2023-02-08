ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Monique Felton
3d ago

why does it matter whether these are City kids or Suburban🤔smh. These untrained juveniles put their hands on a hard-working staff at Dave & Buster's I feel bad . hopefully the job can better to keep their staff a little safer and make it where the juveniles have to be supervised by responsible adult for now while in they're establishment.

News 8 WROC

RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

BREAKING: Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items

GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester

Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in Farmington crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
FARMINGTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Evans administration addressing rash of vehicle thefts around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says his administration is taking action following the recent reports of vehicle thefts and smash-and-grab robberies in the city. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, more than 400 Hyundais and Kias have been reported stolen in the county since October 2022....
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries

There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
BRIGHTON, NY
waynetimes.com

19,300+ dead

As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
