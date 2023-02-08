ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Microsoft Seeks Coalition To Boost Congo's Cobalt Mines, Counter EV Battery Crisis From Growing Demand

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZDWf_0kgOxBJN00
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT visited an artisanal cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in December to start formalizing the little-regulated and dangerous cobalt industry critical to meeting global demand for battery material.
  • In the first known visit by Microsoft, chief of staff for tech and corporate responsibility Michele Burlington met miners at Mutoshi, where commodities trader Trafigura had helped run a formalization scheme that ended in 2020, Reuters reports.
  • Congo accounts for three-quarters of the mined cobalt supply.
  • Industrial mines produce most of Congo’s cobalt, but “artisanal” miners, who dig by hand and often die when tunnels cave in, account for up to 30% of production.
  • Companies that use cobalt in products from electric cars to smartphones should work to improve conditions at artisanal mines instead of seeking to cut artisanal cobalt out of their supply chains, Dorothee Baumann Pauly wrote in an independent report.
  • Pauly is the director of the Geneva Center for Business and Human Rights.
  • “In practice, it is virtually impossible for them to completely exclude artisanal cobalt, especially when it is sent to smelters and refiners in DRC and China.”
  • “We are continuing to work on this problem. It’s an issue that will take a coalition to solve,” Microsoft said.
  • Tesla Inc’s TSLA CEO, Elon Musk, said the EV maker would probably hit annual production of 20 million vehicles before 2030.
  • Nearly 75% of all the EVs sold today use batteries that rely on cobalt to deliver increased performance, superior safety, and longer driving ranges.
  • The IEA’s Sustainable Development Scenario points to cobalt demand growing by over 20x between 2020 and 2040.
  • From 2024 to 2026, annual cobalt demand growth will outpace annual supply growth by 50%.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1% at $270.23 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by The International Institute for Environment and Development via Flickr

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nickel And Mining It: General Motors Could Soon Own A Stake In This Tesla Metals Supplier

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials. One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth. In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries. As the market...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Xi Jinping Has 'Enormous Problems,' Says Biden, Including 'An Economy That Is Not Functioning Very Well'

A day after saying the U.S. is seeking competition with China, not conflict, President Joe Biden said his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has "enormous problems." What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour, after delivering his State of the Union address to the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, Biden said Beijing was constrained in its ability to confront Washington by the need to protect international trade and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: How To Retail Cannabis, Meet California Brand 'Gelato' With A Down-To-Earth Approach For Organic Growth

Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis. Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide. “We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today

Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Benzinga

Tesla Stock's Gravity-Defying Run Stalls, Ford's Battery Plant Rumors, Canoo And Faraday Future Line Up Funds And More : Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Electric vehicle stocks ended uniformly lower in the week ended Feb. 10, although market leader Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bucked the downtrend, courtesy of the strong gains notched in the first four sessions of the week. The economy continues to be a sore spot, stifling any hopes of a potential fightback. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week: Tesla’s Stock Run, Modest Price Hikes And More: Ahead of Friday’s retreat on Friday, Tesla shares were on an eight-session winning streak as buyers returned. The stock even breached the $200 psychological resistance, almost doubling from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Benzinga

This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted.  The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Holds Stronger Than Bitcoin, Ethereum Heading Into The Weekend: What To Watch

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were sliding slightly during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 struggling to hold near to Thursday’s closing price. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was showing relative strength, popping up slightly in an attempt to regain the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support. All three cryptos suffered bearish price action during Thursday’s 24-hour trading session, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin plunging over 5%, 6% and 9%, respectively, as fears the rising U.S. dollar could be signaling a recession gripped investors. Consumer price index data for January is set to...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy