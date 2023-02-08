Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenBelton, SC
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
Arrest made following double murder in Greenville County
An arrest has been made following a shooting that left two people dead and hospitalized another. As we previously reported, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn.
Deputies: South Carolina drug trafficking ring coordinated from behind bars
An inmate is accused of operating a drug trafficking ring from behind bars in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Shooter identified in Fountain Inn shooting that left two dead, deputies say
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A triple shooting at a home on Friday left two people dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the two victims killed in the shooting. The coroner...
WYFF4.com
Candlelight vigil being held to remember Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A candlelight vigil is taking place this weekend, to remember the life of an Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide. Katherine Cupples was killed at a home in Simpsonville. She was found in January, along with Ryan Nightingale, in what the coroner called a murder-suicide. Kate's...
Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store
EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta. Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway. Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025.
WYFF4.com
Two men wanted for a robbery in Upstate mall bathroom, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two men are wanted for a armed robbery at Upstate mall, according to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that the robbery happened at Haywood Mall on Haywood Road in the food court bathroom. According to Bragg, the two suspects were males and...
FOX Carolina
1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.
WYFF4.com
Picture released of suspects in Haywood Mall armed robbery, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say they are looking for two menaccused of being armed and robbing, and injuring someone in the Haywood Mall food court bathroom. Police said they were called at about 6 p.m. to the Haywood Mall. They said two men are...
WYFF4.com
Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Two killed in Greenville County shooting Friday
Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn around 330 this afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Police, firefighters in Greenville, South Carolina lift car off man after he is thrown from car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police and firefighters in Greenville, South Carolina, were able to lift a car off a man after he was thrown and trapped underneath. Police posted about the incident on Facebook. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) They said it happened over the weekend on...
counton2.com
Upstate man sentenced to 15 years on drug charge
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge. According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.
FOX Carolina
Former Upstate caregiver who put elderly victim in headlock avoids prison time
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver with the National HealthCare Corporation pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Ursula Davis, 54, was working at NHC Laurens in July 2022 when she abused a 79-year-old resident. Investigators said she put the elderly victim in a headlock and struck the victim in the head.
Authorities respond to a fatal shooting at a Fountain Inn residence
A shooting incident earlier this afternoon leaves two dead and one hospitalized in Fountain Inn. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting just after 3:30 this afternoon at a home on Ivy Wood Ct.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
wspa.com
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad …. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
WYFF4.com
Taylors man heading to prison after deadly Halloween shooting, official says
GREER, S.C. — A Taylors man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a shooting incident that killed a man on Halloween, according to the Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette. The solicitor says that the incident happened on Halloween 2019, at around 6 p.m. in the...
wspa.com
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co. Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood …. Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co. Saturday Forecast. Showers moving in this evening with snow likely in the Mountains overnight. Carolina Blends and...
Comments / 1