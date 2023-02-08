ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta. Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway. Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025.
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two men wanted for a robbery in Upstate mall bathroom, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two men are wanted for a armed robbery at Upstate mall, according to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that the robbery happened at Haywood Mall on Haywood Road in the food court bathroom. According to Bragg, the two suspects were males and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
counton2.com

Upstate man sentenced to 15 years on drug charge

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge. According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate caregiver who put elderly victim in headlock avoids prison time

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver with the National HealthCare Corporation pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Ursula Davis, 54, was working at NHC Laurens in July 2022 when she abused a 79-year-old resident. Investigators said she put the elderly victim in a headlock and struck the victim in the head.
LAURENS, SC
wspa.com

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, SC

