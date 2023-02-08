ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:.
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth.
Australia's Fortescue signs deal to start mining at Gabon project in second-half

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023.
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE

* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gc Cell Corp Q4 Operating Loss 6.5 Billion Won, Swings To Loss From Year Earlier

* GC CELL CORP: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 6.5 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.

