GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure, we start the day under clear skies, and it won't be until later in the day until we see much by way of any clouds build in. Today will also be our warmest day of the week, as highs reach the mid 50's. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Southerly winds will stay breezy.

2 DAYS AGO