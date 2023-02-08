Read full article on original website
Stormy tonight; nice weekend
GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The advance of a weak cold front will give us thickening clouds and a 20% chance of late-day and overnight mixed showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Light and variable breezes will take on a northerly flow and stay quite gentle. Those breezes will turn NW at 5-10 mph tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20's. That slight chance of snow showers will break up by Saturday morning.
Sunshine; warmest day
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure, we start the day under clear skies, and it won't be until later in the day until we see much by way of any clouds build in. Today will also be our warmest day of the week, as highs reach the mid 50's. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Southerly winds will stay breezy.
Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010
Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
Humane Society of C. Oregon offers ‘Will You Be Mine?’ $14 Valentine week adoption promotion
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To ensure that your day is filled with a smooch from a pooch or a purr of contentment, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee to $14 on all animals six months and older from Feb. 11-18. The Humane Society of Central Oregon will help match you with a companion who is excited to greet you, and keep you warm at night. You’ll find a friend waiting to savor long walks, naps, candlelight dinners and lying by the fire with you.
