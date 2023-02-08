50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd

TFP File Photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene.

The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road.

A 50-year-old man was found badly injured lying on the road. He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died.

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay were closed for several hours as the investigation was conducted.

There is no information on a possible suspect vehicle at this time; officers and detectives will be checking area businesses for video that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

