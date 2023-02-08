ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Is Anaheim Shortchanging its Commissioned Corruption Probe?

Despite hired investigators publicly stating they’ve found potential criminal violations in their corruption probe, Anaheim City Council members could be backing away from those efforts citing cost concerns. It comes after City Hall was rocked by an explosive FBI corruption probe last year, with federal agents publicly alleging a...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code

The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Mari Barke!

Mrs. Barke’s apparent failure to disclose any reportable income contradicts her sworn statements about her employment history and public records. Mrs. Barke holds herself out as an ESL teacher, a profession which she swore under the penalty of perjury that she engaged in when she first sought office, in order to fight off a lawsuit challenging her right to use that designation on the ballot. Public information (including Federal Elections records, public websites, and LinkedIn profiles) indicates that she is a consultant and/or paid staff member with the California Policy Center, a conservative think tank located in Santa Ana, whose mission is to influence education policymakers such as Barke herself. Yet Mrs. Barke has not reported any income from working as teacher, consultant, or executive.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
sac.media

West Covina City Council meeting marred by racial remarks once again

On Tuesday Feb. 7 the West Covina City Council convened for a meeting that was blighted by hate speech as NAACP members urged the Council to take action, while concerned residents scored a victory on campaign finance rules. As the meeting got underway with public comments, first on the podium...
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Places to Love in OC (The Anti-Valentine’s Edition)

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CNBC

How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money

Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Westminster CA Seniors and Veterans: $100.00 Grocery Assistance Program

Westminster CA – Eligible seniors and veterans can receive a $100 gift card through the Westminster First Grocery Assistance Program to help with grocery bills. The program was sponsored by Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, who stated that he believed it was crucial to utilize some of the $23 million the city got to assist the senior population of the city because they carried the “weight of COVID.”
WESTMINSTER, CA
KABC

The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
