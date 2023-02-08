Read full article on original website
Irvine Poised to Bail Out of OC’s Controversial Green Energy Agency
The years-long relationship between the OC Power Authority and the city of Irvine could be coming to an end this Valentine’s Day after Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder announced she was moving forward with a vote to pull out of the agency. Treseder, who was originally one of the biggest proponents...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
OC Green Power Agency’s Top Lawyer Resigns Before Possibly Being Fired
The top lawyer for Orange County’s controversial green power agency abruptly submitted his resignation last night just days before board members were about to discuss firing him. His resignation comes as Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to pull the city out of the OC Power Authority unless its...
Is Anaheim Shortchanging its Commissioned Corruption Probe?
Despite hired investigators publicly stating they’ve found potential criminal violations in their corruption probe, Anaheim City Council members could be backing away from those efforts citing cost concerns. It comes after City Hall was rocked by an explosive FBI corruption probe last year, with federal agents publicly alleging a...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
orangejuiceblog.com
Ethics Complaint Filed Against Mari Barke!
Mrs. Barke’s apparent failure to disclose any reportable income contradicts her sworn statements about her employment history and public records. Mrs. Barke holds herself out as an ESL teacher, a profession which she swore under the penalty of perjury that she engaged in when she first sought office, in order to fight off a lawsuit challenging her right to use that designation on the ballot. Public information (including Federal Elections records, public websites, and LinkedIn profiles) indicates that she is a consultant and/or paid staff member with the California Policy Center, a conservative think tank located in Santa Ana, whose mission is to influence education policymakers such as Barke herself. Yet Mrs. Barke has not reported any income from working as teacher, consultant, or executive.
anaheimobserver.com
Council Pushes Back On Request To Double Angels-Related Investigation Budget To $1.5 Million
The Anaheim City Council on Tuesday night pushed back on a huge budget increase request by the outside firm it hired last year to look into possible legal transgressions related to the negotiation of the now-canceled sale of Angel Stadium, and an unspecified range of contracts and legal agreements going back years.
Mayor Bass issues executive directive aimed at using city property for housing
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. This is the third executive directive that Bass has issued since taking office.
sac.media
West Covina City Council meeting marred by racial remarks once again
On Tuesday Feb. 7 the West Covina City Council convened for a meeting that was blighted by hate speech as NAACP members urged the Council to take action, while concerned residents scored a victory on campaign finance rules. As the meeting got underway with public comments, first on the podium...
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
After less than 2 years, Huntington Beach reverses decision to fly LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall
The city of Huntington Beach will no longer fly the LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall during Pride Month, the City Council decided with a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The vote undoes a council decision less than two years ago that required the city to fly the flag annually from the third week of May […]
Panoringan: Places to Love in OC (The Anti-Valentine’s Edition)
Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
CNBC
How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money
Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
Huntington Beach City Council Ditches Pride Flag By Restricting Flags Flying Over City Hall
Huntington Beach leaders were met with a mix of boos and cheers on Tuesday night as they axed plans to fly the Pride flag this coming June over city hall with a new policy that only allows government flags at city hall. The council voted 6-0 to fly the Pride...
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
proclaimerscv.com
Westminster CA Seniors and Veterans: $100.00 Grocery Assistance Program
Westminster CA – Eligible seniors and veterans can receive a $100 gift card through the Westminster First Grocery Assistance Program to help with grocery bills. The program was sponsored by Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, who stated that he believed it was crucial to utilize some of the $23 million the city got to assist the senior population of the city because they carried the “weight of COVID.”
A Look at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade & Unity Festival
Orange County kicked off Black History Month on Feb. 4 at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade and Unity Festival, where thousands gathered to celebrate Black heritage and culture. The OC Black History Parade and Unity Festival was founded by Helen M. Shipp, and originally took place in Santa...
KABC
The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
