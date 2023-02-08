ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

adirondackalmanack.com

View: 16th Annual Chili Bowl Luncheon slated for Feb. 18

Old Forge, New York – The fan-favorite Chili Bowl Luncheon celebrates its 16th year at View, the Center for Arts and Culture, on Saturday, February 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. The event will include the hand-made bowls everyone knows and loves and chili from over a dozen area restaurants. Escape winter, warm up with a delicious bowl of chili, and take home a quality piece of functional artisanal art. Choose from the variety of hundreds of beautiful, hand-crafted, ceramic bowls created by many talented local and regional potters, ranging in price from $18 to $30. Everyone who purchases a bowl will be able to try the many chili variations we have to offer. Chili can be purchased without a ceramic bowl for $10.
OLD FORGE, NY
Big Frog 104

See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York

Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
WATERTOWN, NY
hbsdealer.com

Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.

‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain

Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River

NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WKTV

Former police detective running for Rome mayor

ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Award to up to $4K in abandoned dog case

Donations have poured in to the Herkimer County Humane Society to offer a reward for the person who helps find the individual who abandoned a dog at the shelter last week. Reward up to $4,000 to find out who abandoned dog at Herkimer County Humane Society. The reward to find...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY

