View: 16th Annual Chili Bowl Luncheon slated for Feb. 18
Old Forge, New York – The fan-favorite Chili Bowl Luncheon celebrates its 16th year at View, the Center for Arts and Culture, on Saturday, February 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. The event will include the hand-made bowls everyone knows and loves and chili from over a dozen area restaurants. Escape winter, warm up with a delicious bowl of chili, and take home a quality piece of functional artisanal art. Choose from the variety of hundreds of beautiful, hand-crafted, ceramic bowls created by many talented local and regional potters, ranging in price from $18 to $30. Everyone who purchases a bowl will be able to try the many chili variations we have to offer. Chili can be purchased without a ceramic bowl for $10.
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
WKTV
Fire damage contained to basement of home on Levitt Street in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome fire crews were called to Levitt Street Friday morning after a fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 300 block. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say no one was home at the time. Firefighters were able to...
hbsdealer.com
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
mynbc5.com
Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain
Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
wwnytv.com
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
APW Central School District Early Dismissal, Friday 2/10/23
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning early dismissal for the Junior and Senior High School:. Tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023 APW JSHS will dismiss at 10:58 a.m. and the Elementary will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. for Parent Teacher Conferences. There will be no a.m. or p.m. UPK.
WKTV
Former police detective running for Rome mayor
ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Deputies: Ice patch causes snowmobile sled operator to veer off trail, crash into tree
WEST TURIN- A man from out of state was taken to a local hospital Tuesday evening after wrecking his snowmobile into a tree in Lewis County, authorities say. It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Trail C4C, near Michigan Mills Road in the town of West Turin, the Sheriff’s Office said.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Highway Department urges people to drive with caution amid heavy rain
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Highway Department is urging people to drive with caution as heavy rains continue into Thursday night. Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt said due to the heavy rains and existing snowbanks, many roads have standing water and ponding, which can lead to hydroplaning and a loss of control.
Poor Dog Some Heartless Jerk Abandoned Out in the Cold in CNY Has Been Found
Update: The poor dog that was abandoned in the freezing temperatures outside the Herkimer County Humane Society has been found. The pooch looks a little scared from the video posted on Facebook but she'll get the care and love she desperately needs. Lowlife Still at Large. The lowlife who heartless...
WKTV
Award to up to $4K in abandoned dog case
Donations have poured in to the Herkimer County Humane Society to offer a reward for the person who helps find the individual who abandoned a dog at the shelter last week. Reward up to $4,000 to find out who abandoned dog at Herkimer County Humane Society. The reward to find...
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
