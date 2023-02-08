Old Forge, New York – The fan-favorite Chili Bowl Luncheon celebrates its 16th year at View, the Center for Arts and Culture, on Saturday, February 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. The event will include the hand-made bowls everyone knows and loves and chili from over a dozen area restaurants. Escape winter, warm up with a delicious bowl of chili, and take home a quality piece of functional artisanal art. Choose from the variety of hundreds of beautiful, hand-crafted, ceramic bowls created by many talented local and regional potters, ranging in price from $18 to $30. Everyone who purchases a bowl will be able to try the many chili variations we have to offer. Chili can be purchased without a ceramic bowl for $10.

OLD FORGE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO