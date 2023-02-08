ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Proposed affordable housing legislation bans rent caps, reduces regulations and offers tax breaks for affordable development

 3 days ago
Comments / 20

isabel castellanos
3d ago

What needs to be done to help is give property tax credits for landlords so they can lower the monthly payments. Property taxes non homestead and insurance cost are what is causing many to raise rent. If counties give tax credits then landlord can decrease rents on there properties. That’s one suggestion

Nadine
3d ago

No rent caps so rent can go sky high? Less regulation so it's easier to build? More attention needs to be be paid here.

Pines man.
3d ago

Government is not going to squeeze me as a landlord I do what I please when I please how I please, if you don’t like it go somewhere else. No no no no no no no this is a free country not a socialist communist dictators like the Democrats wants it to be

