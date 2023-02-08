Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block Airpark Center East to respond to reports of “drag racing activities.”

At the scene, officers reportedly observed Gavin Fitzpatrick, 18, of Murfreesboro, standing outside a 2010 Mazda M61 while another driver performed donuts in the parking lot of the closed business.

According to Metro police, officers activated their emergency lights and say that’s when Fitzpatrick ran to his vehicle, put his car in reverse and drove around the police cars who had positioned their vehicles in front of him to prevent him from leaving.

Officials say Fitzpatrick took off onto Couchville Pike at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue Fitzpatrick, but recognized that his Mazda M61 had the personalized Tennessee license plate “GAVENO.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Fitzpatrick and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick was charged with evading arrest and was jailed on a $2,500 bond. He has since been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.