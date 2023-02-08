Read full article on original website
Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive
If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
US Attorney Investigating School District, Superintendent In Mount Vernon
A school district in Westchester County has confirmed that it is under investigation by federal officials. The Mount Vernon School District as well as Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy are currently under investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the school district announced on Friday, Feb. 10.
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
WGRZ TV
Town Hall: Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed
24 locations are either yet to be started or nearing completion. The project is expected to extend into May or early June of 2025.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
wxxinews.org
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?
In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.
wrcr.com
Got an Extra Coat? Bring it to Orangetown Saturday and Help Someone in Need
If you have any coats you don’t wear any more you might want to head over to Orangetown tomorrow to give them to someone who could use them this winter. Rockland Assemblyman John McGowan says they can be new or gently used…. That’s tomorrow from 10-noon at Orangetown Town...
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening
HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
13 WHAM
Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?
Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Comments on Request for Fencing Around Lake Suzanne
Following the near drowning of the boy on Suzanne Lake yesterday, I would like to know what it will take to get town officials to put up fencing around Lake Suzanne. This is not the first time somebody had to be rescued from that lake. Sincerely,. Lake Suzanne Neighbor. Dear...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
