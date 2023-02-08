ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week

Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
INDIANA STATE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Texas QB Quinn Ewers' New Look Is Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns have a young quarterback with a brash style in Quinn Ewers. The one-time Ohio State Buckeye is known for his known for his throwback, trademark mullet.  When Ewers showed off the mullet in spring of last year, he did so to rave reviews.  But now, in a sad development ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Hilarious Comment About Life In Colorado

Deion Sanders is enjoying his transition to life in Boulder. During an appearance with The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, the new Colorado football coach admitted that he's loving the cold weather and lack of crime. In doing so, Coach Prime released a gem of a comment about the police presence in ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tee Higgins' Announcement

Just last week a wild trade rumor emerged suggesting Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the move - if he and the team couldn't come to a contract decision. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggested Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick with the caveat of a deal ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire

Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Look: Pat McAfee Responds To Brett Favre Lawsuit

Brett Favre has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons lately. Favre has taken a lot of criticism after he was sued by the state of Mississippi in a civil case seeking to recover misspent welfare money. Now, Favre is fighting back. Favre filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Mississippi ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
iheart.com

Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!

WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
