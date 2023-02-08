Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week
Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
Deion Sanders reveals the real problem with college football, and it’s not NIL
Taking over a downtrodden Colorado Buffaloes program, new head coach Deion Sanders understands fully the challenges that are ahead of him rebuilding this traditional Pac-12 doormat. Sanders caught up with FanSided‘s Matt Verderame and Patrick Allen at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix, courtesy of Oikos. Fascinated...
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Deion Sanders Discusses Difficulties With Recruiting Florida HS Players
The Colorado head coach has to convince high schoolers to commit to Boulder.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers' New Look Is Going Viral
The Texas Longhorns have a young quarterback with a brash style in Quinn Ewers. The one-time Ohio State Buckeye is known for his known for his throwback, trademark mullet. When Ewers showed off the mullet in spring of last year, he did so to rave reviews. But now, in a sad development ...
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Deion Sanders Has Hilarious Comment About Life In Colorado
Deion Sanders is enjoying his transition to life in Boulder. During an appearance with The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, the new Colorado football coach admitted that he's loving the cold weather and lack of crime. In doing so, Coach Prime released a gem of a comment about the police presence in ...
sportszion.com
Olivia Dunne’s obsession with ‘certain someone’ hints Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Name
Olivia Dunne is a TikTok and gymnastic sensation from LSU. The social-media influencer had certain issues on TikTok. While many claimed that she got banned, the influencer did not seem to agree and went in with her version calling it a technical “glitch.”. Whatever it may have been, she...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tee Higgins' Announcement
Just last week a wild trade rumor emerged suggesting Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the move - if he and the team couldn't come to a contract decision. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggested Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick with the caveat of a deal ...
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation
If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Invites Rod Wave to His Super Bowl Executive Suite
Rod Wave was willing to split nearly $1 million with a rapper he barely even likes just to sit in a box at the Super Bowl, but now he may get to enjoy the game with a rapper he likely admires!!!. Rick Ross got wind of Rod Wave's baller budgetary...
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire
Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
Miami Hurricanes to lose co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another assistant coach after just one season.
Travis Kelce Was Kicked Off His College Team For Drugs & How Jason Kelce Saved His Career
The NFL's favorite brother duo Jason and Travis Kelce are going head-to-head on February 12 for the Super Bowl...but their level of success almost only worked out for one of them. Jason's career as a Philadelphia Eagles Center had a pretty clear path but, Travis's journey to get to the...
Look: Pat McAfee Responds To Brett Favre Lawsuit
Brett Favre has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons lately. Favre has taken a lot of criticism after he was sued by the state of Mississippi in a civil case seeking to recover misspent welfare money. Now, Favre is fighting back. Favre filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Mississippi ...
iheart.com
Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!
WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
