ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Oak Hill

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTpef_0kgOvKc000

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 19 in Oak Hill.

According to Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. Rt. 19 between the Pea Eidge Exit and the Main Street exit when they were struck by a car and were killed. The incident happened earlier this morning at around 5:14 am.

The driver of the vehicle drove to the police department instead of remaining at the scene of the accident.

Initial indications of contributing circumstances are weather and lighting conditions.

The name of the pedestrian and the driver are not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
WVNS

Pedestrian hit and killed on Route 19

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A pedestrian is hit and killed on Route 19. Chief Mike Whisman with the Oak Hill Police Department said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:14 A.M., a pedestrian walking on the northbound lane of US Rt. 19 was hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car […]
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

City of Oak Hill announces new lighting for White Oak Rail Trail

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the City of Oak Hill announced that new lights will soon line the White Oak Rail Trail. The news comes after an agreement entered into by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, and the City of Oak Hill on a project for the design and construction […]
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down lanes of I-64

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation

Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

19-year-old arrested after crashing stolen hotel freightliner

CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A young man faces charges after an accident involving a stolen moving truck on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at around 5:30am, a crash involving a moving truck in the 500 block of Campbell’s Drive in Kanawha County was under investigation by Deputy T.A. Casto and Corporal J.W. Eary.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street. One person was transported from the scene by...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W back open in Kanawha County

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): All lanes of I-64 westbound at Cross Lanes are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West are closed near Cross Lanes following a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. Friday near the 47-mile-marker close […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device

ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy