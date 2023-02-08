Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 19 in Oak Hill.

According to Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. Rt. 19 between the Pea Eidge Exit and the Main Street exit when they were struck by a car and were killed. The incident happened earlier this morning at around 5:14 am.

The driver of the vehicle drove to the police department instead of remaining at the scene of the accident.

Initial indications of contributing circumstances are weather and lighting conditions.

The name of the pedestrian and the driver are not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.