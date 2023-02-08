Read full article on original website
Minnesota House OKs food program bills
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House approved two bills to fund food programs for students and food shelf programs. House File 5, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL- Minneapolis, passed on a vote of 70-58. The bill would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students.
How North Dakota’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Merrimack takes down Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-68
LORETTO, Pa. — Led by Ziggy Reid's 18 points, the Merrimack Warriors defeated the Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 75-68 on Saturday night. The Warriors improved to 11-16 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 9-16.
Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego in its 82-71 win over UNLV. It was San Diego's third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs improved to 20-5 overall and 11-2 in the Mountain West Conference. They buried the Runnin’ Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half. They also swept the season series and won for the fifth straight time against UNLV.
