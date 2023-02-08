Read full article on original website
How Prince William Helps Kate Middleton Relax After A Long Day With The Kids
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a working mom, and a working royal. Last month, she introduced a new initiative which blends her passion for children and passion for service together in the "Shaping Us" campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness and commit to research about the crucial support children need before the age of five. Kate Middleton's new project has been seen as her chance to make generational change, but of course, initiating generational change while grabbing groceries for the kids and picking them up from school is no small feat.
Royal Historian Says King Charles And Prince Harry Reconciliation Is Essential To The Monarchy
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, there will officially be a new king of England, per BBC. While the death Of Queen Elizabeth II automatically began King Charles III's reign, his upcoming coronation will formally give him his power and title and make him the head of the Church of England. With just three months to go until the historic day, Charles will surely want to have all his ducks in a row to ensure the best possible transition into the crown, and that will certainly mean it's time to make amends with his son, the Duke of Sussex.
Queen Camilla Promises Young Royal Fan She'll Pass Along Playdate Invite For Princess Charlotte
As an advocate for victims of domestic violence, Queen consort Camilla has made numerous visits to locations that support a cause that's close to her heart. For her first official outing as queen consort, Camilla visited healthcare workers and patients at a hospital that helps victims of domestic violence. On February 9, she attended an anniversary event at the STORM Family Center, per the royal family's website. Founded in 2004 by Marie Hanson, MBE, STORM stands for Support, Trust, Opportunity, Rebuilding, and Motivation.
Camilla Might Get A New Title After King Charles' Coronation
Life for the British royal family shifted following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Losing both a beloved family member and the country's longest-reigning monarch was a shift the whole world needed time to reflect on. "Queen Elizabeth and the 1,000-year-old institution she embodied offered continuity and reassurance in a rapidly changing world," Brooke Newman, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, shared.
King Charles Laughs Off Question About Prince Harry During Royal Outing
As Leo Tolstoy famously wrote in his novel "Anna Karenina," "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." And there is no unhappy family quite like the British royal family (and there are five seasons of "The Crown," with more on the way, to prove it).
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
King Charles' Coronation Outfit Will Reflect A Changing Monarchy
As The Firm gears up for the coronation of King Charles III this spring, arrangements, and preparations continue. One of the most pressing decisions plaguing the royal family remains whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the historic event after the couple's defection from palace life left Britons bitter. The release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," saw his popularity hit a record low as the second-born son of King Charles divulged family feuds and more startling revelations. Even still, the coronation could be a turning point for the Duke of Sussex, who still maintains his title, though tenuously. While King Charles reportedly wants to let Prince Harry keep his title, his presence at the coronation could be a deciding factor.
King Charles' Unique Portrait On British Stamp Is Missing A Traditional Detail
The U.K. has the distinction of creating the first postage stamp back when Queen Victoria appeared on a stamp known as the Penny Black in 1840, per The Times. Since then, British stamps have featured some time-honored traditions over the last 183 years. For instance, all stamps feature the monarch facing left, and none of the stamps have the country's name on them.
Judge Rules Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Must Respond To Sister Samantha's Lawsuit
In March 2022, Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, lodged a defamation lawsuit against her over claims the Duchess of Sussex made in her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview. As TMZ reported at the time, Samantha accused Meghan of fabricating a "rags to royalty" story to gain favor with the public. In particular, the "Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" author took issue with Meghan claiming she'd grown up relatively poor, as an only child.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Which Royal-Celeb Friendship Wins With Fans
Celebrities — they're just like us! No matter what they're in the limelight for, famous people look to their peers for friendship, to enjoy events with, and gossip to. Most of us common folk may not be in the running for celebrity BFFs, but those with royal titles often are.
Prince Andrew's Disastrous Public Downfall Gets The Netflix Treatment
Prince Harry has been making headlines around the world with his tell-all memoir "Spare," in which the Duke of Sussex discussed a whole range of behind-the-scenes royal drama. One point of contention brought up in the book is that when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were contemplating stepping back from royal duties, he was confident that they'd continue to have security protection, particularly considering the fact that his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, still had it.
