As The Firm gears up for the coronation of King Charles III this spring, arrangements, and preparations continue. One of the most pressing decisions plaguing the royal family remains whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the historic event after the couple's defection from palace life left Britons bitter. The release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," saw his popularity hit a record low as the second-born son of King Charles divulged family feuds and more startling revelations. Even still, the coronation could be a turning point for the Duke of Sussex, who still maintains his title, though tenuously. While King Charles reportedly wants to let Prince Harry keep his title, his presence at the coronation could be a deciding factor.

2 DAYS AGO