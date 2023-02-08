Doylestown Theatre Group Looking for Singers to Put on Famous Comedy Opera

The theatre group is looking for singers for the performance. Photo by iStock.

A Bucks County theatre group is currently searching for singers who will help them to put on one of the most popular operas of all time.

The Bucks County Gilbert & Sullivan Society, a nonprofit theatre group located in Doylestown , is currently looking for chorus singers for their upcoming performance of “The Mikado”, a famous comedy opera. The performances will take place from June 16-18 at Delaware Valley University . Performers will be accompanied by a full orchestra.

The first rehearsals will be held at Trinity Buckingham Church’s Faith Hall, located at 2631 Durham Road in Buckingham , at 6 PM on March 26.

“We’ll need a strong chorus for Mikado and we’re hoping that you will join us for this masterpiece of a show – Gilbert & Sullivan’s most-performed operetta, and there are many reasons why: it has hilarious scenes, stunning music, and songs and characters so memorable that many are now part of everyday English (and often show up as Jeopardy clues!)” the theatre group said online.