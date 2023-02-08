ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

MO attorney general calls for moratorium on puberty blockers for children during investigation into St. Louis transgender center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers shortly after he launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Thursday, News 4 reported that Bailey launched an investigation after a whistleblower who...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Teach for America puts more Black male educators in classrooms

Teach For America (TFA), a national organization dedicated to confronting educational inequities in the nation, was founded in 1990. To acknowledge the St. Louis chapter’s 20th anniversary, Lyndsey Ellis, Teach For America St. Louis’ Manager of Development and Communications reached out to The St. Louis American to suggest a story on how the organization continues to work to have greater impact in urban schools.
FOX2now.com

Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved

A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Protect yourself from heartbreak and fraud: how to...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth

Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Judge to announce decision in Lamar Johnson case Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Judge David Mason will announce his decision in the Lamar Johnson case on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. This follows a week-long December hearing into Johnson’s current murder conviction of Marcus Boyd who was shot and killed on a Saint Louis porch in 1994. Johnson...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local nonprofit carrying on George Washington Carver’s legacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri native Dr. George Washington Carver revolutionized America’s agriculture. Carver was born into slavery before it was abolished. He is one of the most prominent Black scientists of the 20th Century. His love for nature led him on a path of inspiring generations to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Madison County Record

Renter claims former Mascoutah landlord attempted to collect fraudulent debt

BELLEVILLE – A Mascoutah landlord is being sued for allegedly reporting a fraudulent debt against a former tenant in order to obtain funds for renovations. Plaintiff Amanda Willim filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Kunkel Wittenaur Group, Inc. and National Credit Systems. According...
MASCOUTAH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy