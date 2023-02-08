Read full article on original website
KMOV
Archdiocese speaks out after releasing plans to consolidate 178 parishes to 88 pastorates
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new draft proposed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis aims to reduce 178 of its parishes into 88 pastorates. This comes amid concerns over a shortage of priests in the region, and in an effort for the Archdiocese to consolidate its resources. “One is shifting...
KMOV
MO attorney general calls for moratorium on puberty blockers for children during investigation into St. Louis transgender center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers shortly after he launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Thursday, News 4 reported that Bailey launched an investigation after a whistleblower who...
St. Louis American
Teach for America puts more Black male educators in classrooms
Teach For America (TFA), a national organization dedicated to confronting educational inequities in the nation, was founded in 1990. To acknowledge the St. Louis chapter’s 20th anniversary, Lyndsey Ellis, Teach For America St. Louis’ Manager of Development and Communications reached out to The St. Louis American to suggest a story on how the organization continues to work to have greater impact in urban schools.
FOX2now.com
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Protect yourself from heartbreak and fraud: how to...
KMOV
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, alleging staff there have harmed hundreds of kids. Bailey launched the investigation two weeks ago after a whistleblower who worked there as a case manager...
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
KMOV
Proposed changes to ward capital allocation stalls among St. Louis lawmakers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to move forward with keeping ward capital funds equally distributed among alderpersons when wards get cut in half this spring. On Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen voted 18-6 to leave out changes to ward capital. The board considered allocating...
Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth
Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Two former SLU priests accused of abuse
St. Louis University has learned that two of its former priests have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. The regional Jesuits’ Province added the men’s names to a list tracking highly probable abuse incidents.
stlpublicradio.org
Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'
The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff. Changing demographics, a...
FOX2now.com
Missouri House Committee considers bill for state control of St. Louis Police
A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. Missouri House Committee considers bill for state …. A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. House passes bill to...
KMOV
Viral video case raises questions over backlog at St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman seen by millions berating, threatening and harassing a South City family now faces charges more than a year after the initial crime took place. The yearlong wait is now calling into question the backlog of cases at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office.
St. Louis leaders hope to ‘reverse historic wrongs’ through Rams funds
It remains to be seen how St. Louis city officials invest their share of the Rams relocation settlement long-term, but a new resolution approved Friday offers some insight on possible factors in the process.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
KCTV 5
Judge to announce decision in Lamar Johnson case Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Judge David Mason will announce his decision in the Lamar Johnson case on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. This follows a week-long December hearing into Johnson’s current murder conviction of Marcus Boyd who was shot and killed on a Saint Louis porch in 1994. Johnson...
kcur.org
Missouri's governor could take control of local prosecutor offices under bill passed by House
The Missouri House gave first-round approval to a crime prevention bill Wednesday, including a provision that would allow for the appointment of a special prosecutor in areas like St. Louis that exceed a set rate of homicides. Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, said the crime rate in the state is unacceptable,...
Fairview Heights’ SkyZone plans more security after recent fight
Days after a violent fight on the grounds of SkyZone in Fairview Heights, business owners have agreed on plans to increase security around the site.
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
KMOV
Local nonprofit carrying on George Washington Carver’s legacy
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri native Dr. George Washington Carver revolutionized America’s agriculture. Carver was born into slavery before it was abolished. He is one of the most prominent Black scientists of the 20th Century. His love for nature led him on a path of inspiring generations to come.
Madison County Record
Renter claims former Mascoutah landlord attempted to collect fraudulent debt
BELLEVILLE – A Mascoutah landlord is being sued for allegedly reporting a fraudulent debt against a former tenant in order to obtain funds for renovations. Plaintiff Amanda Willim filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Kunkel Wittenaur Group, Inc. and National Credit Systems. According...
