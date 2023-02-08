Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of DelaysJoel EisenbergCedar Rapids, IA
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kciiradio.com
Washington, Sigourney-Keota, Highland, WACO Head to Wrestling Districts
It’s win-or-go-home time for Iowa high school wrestlers, as district tournaments take place this weekend all over the state. Several area wrestlers are primed to punch their tickets to the state championships in Des Moines, including Aaron Boone of the Washington Demons. The sophomore is ranked fourth in the state in Class 2A at 120 pounds and went 37-3 in regular-season bouts. Junior Chase Greiner won 40 bouts in the regular season at 170 lbs and set a Washington single-season record for pins, while freshman Caden Greiner had a phenomenal debut season for the Demons, going 34-6 at 138. All three will look to put up big performances on their home mat, as Washington will host the 2A District 9 tournament Saturday alongside Mount Pleasant, Fairfield, Keokuk, Burlington Notre Dame, Centerville, Davis County and Davenport-Assumption.
kciiradio.com
Hawks and ‘Cats Vie For State Bids in ‘Burg Saturday
District Saturday has arrived on the high school wrestling calendar. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union Wildcats both travel to Williamsburg today to try to qualify for the traditional state tournament. The Golden Hawks have been off for two weeks, since a 10th place showing at the River Valley...
kciiradio.com
Hawks Take Aim at CR Prairie Saturday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams set their sights on competition Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie bullseye and 3D Tournaments. The Hawks shot a week ago at Mount Vernon. The high school Hawks were sixth of seven teams in the bullseye contest and third of five in 3D. The boys were led by Elijah Statler who was fourth in both bullseye and 3D. For the girls Josee Mueller was fifth in 3D and Kyla Karnes was eighth in bull to lead the way.
kciiradio.com
Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party
The 3rd annual Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party, hosted by the Washington Keokuk Corn and Soybean Growers and the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, will be held Saturday, February 25th, at the KC Hall in Washington. The evening will begin at 5 PM with a social hour, and at 6 PM there will be a prime rib dinner served. The group Aces and Eights will perform at 9 PM. This event is for grower/producer members, business supporters, and friends of agriculture. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. You can contact Kerri Bell at 319-653-1834 for more information and to RSVP for the event.
kciiradio.com
Demon Archers Take Five Team Titles; Janecek, Moore, Andrew, Jones Win Individual Gold
All that glittered was gold Saturday for the Washington archery teams at the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament in Mount Vernon. The Washington High School shooters were team champions in the bullseye contest with a 3331 score, topping Solon’s 3311. The Demon’s Hayden Janecek was the indidivual girls champion with a 290 that included 22 tens. Other Demon girl top tens included Madison Conway third. Boys leader was Jonathan Moore runner-up with a 291 and 24 tens. Other boys top tens included Curtis Stender third. The High Schoolers completed their sweep of team gold, winning the 3D championship with a score of 1641, besting Solon’s 1631. Moore was the individual boys champion at the event with a 283 and 16 tens. Other Washington boys top tens included Brian Fritz third, Tyler Alderton seventh, Riley Kasper ninth and Levi Applegate 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up with a 283 that included 21 tens.
kciiradio.com
Dylan Eli Vascik
A memorial service for 46-year-old Dylan Eli Vascik of Springville, formerly of Wayland, will be at Grace Community Church in Washington Saturday, February 18th. Family will be present to receive friends from 9-10a.m. with the memorial service at 10:15. Following services there will be a get-together hoorah lunch at the church then a ride down to Oakland Mills Cemetery near Mount Pleasant for interment, road conditions permitting. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Raven’s Season Stopped in Playoff Opener
The Hillcrest Academy girls basketball team saw their season draw to a close Thursday night in the first round of the Class 1A regional tournament, falling on the road to Montezuma 76-12. The Ravens grabbed an early 5-4 advantage on a Claire Withrow long ball in the first quarter, but then watched the Bravettes end the frame on an 20-1 run to lead 24-6 after the first and steamroll to a 22-4 run in the second to take a 46-10 advantage into the break. Montezuma didn’t let the Ravens up for air in the second half, shutting them out in the third period while putting together a 20-0 run and outscoring Hillcrest 30-2 in total after intermission. Following the tilt, Hillcrest head coach Mitchell Drey joined the KCII postgame show to talk about the season for his team. “The end of the season…the one thing that we have said all season is that we’re young, so they all know that we get to come back next year, but it’s still tough. We put a lot of time, blood, sweat, tears on the basketball court this season and you hate to have it go out the way that it did. The meaning that I gave them is that we get to bring back most of our team, now it just comes down to doing the hardest part of basketball and that’s putting in the work in the off-season. Talk about the ups and downs of the season, overall just try to keep everyone focused, but, it was not a happy-go-lucky kind of talk.”
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amy Green
On today’s program, we are talking with Amy Green, Washington County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H and Youth Coordinator, about the 4-H Hall of Fame Award.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington Online Silent Auction
Main Street Washington is having an online silent auction on February 14th. Items up for bid will be posted on the Main Street Washington Facebook page in a photo album, and you can comment to place your bid. KCII Radio spoke with Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer to get more details on how this idea began. “Brenda Meyers is on our board and she is the owner of Market on Main and she also runs State Theater. And she just came to me a couple of weeks ago and was like hey I think a silent auction would be really great for main street. So she is organizing that and getting it together.” Up for bid will be gift baskets, gift cards, and other items donated by local businesses and individuals in the community. The auction will begin at Noon Tuesday and go until 6:00PM. Winners will be notified the next day.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Moving on to All State Speech
The Washington High School speech team competed at the State Speech competition at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Saturday and received 15 division one ratings between the seven groups performing. Outstanding performances from the one-act play and group improv were nominated for All-State, which includes Molly Klinzman, Amelia Dahl, Ada Kendall, Cecilia Murphy, Kate Flannery, Quintyn Garibay, Allison Rees, Kevin Flannery, Rita Du, and Mikaila Matheson. They will be heading to the All-State Speech Festival on February 18th in Ames.
kciiradio.com
Kirkwood Career Academy Registration Open
The Washington Kirkwood Regional Center offers opportunities for area high school students to earn college credit while in high school. Students can choose from 13 Kirkwood Career Academy experiences, each providing at least 12 free college credits in their chosen career interest area. College Credit in High School classes are dual credit, with students earning credit toward both their high school diploma and future college career simultaneously. Area high schoolers interested in participating in CCHS offerings for the 2023-2024 academic year should start considering their options now. Registration is due by March 30th. To learn more about the CCHS program find a link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
DNR Hosting Two Area Meetings To Recap Hunting Season
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings to recap the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons. On Thursday, February 23, two of those meetings will be held in southeast Iowa. The Langwood Education Center at 14019 H Avenue in Wapello will be the...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH SAMANTHA JAMISON
On today’s program, we’re talking with Samantha Jamison, Program Director of 4-H, Youth Enrichment, and Ag Education at ISU Extension and Outreach for Louisa County, about Annie’s Project.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Official Statement on Mayor Rosien
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with an item, not on the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Millie Youngquist read a statement from Mayor Rosien, “I am the Mayor Pro Tem, and I have a statement to read to you tonight. This is dated Monday, February 6th. Council, in light of individual conversations with you about what you feel would be best, I respectfully offer my formal leave of absence without pay. Pending a resolution of the charges that have been made against me, Jaron Rosien.” The Council had a statement prepared in response to Rosien’s. Youngquist then stated, “We accept this leave of absence, and it is our expectation that this leave means that Mr. Rosien will no longer be leading or attending meetings with the city or acting on behalf of the City of Washington in any way. This message is to all the citizens of Washington. I think I can speak for all of our council that we deeply regret recent events. But we cannot allow elected officials, or any other person working for or representing the city, to behave in ways that are illegal, unethical, or immoral. Whether alleged, or pending, of those offenses. We will work together to keep the city government of Washington afloat, balanced, and going in a forward direction. Thank you for your support.” Rosien’s statement references charges against him from an alleged incident that occurred on January 7th. Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree a Class C Felony. The case is ongoing. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Wellman Man Fined For Demolition
A Wellman man has been fined $10,000 for improperly demolishing and burning a building in February 2022. The building, located on a former lumberyard in West Chester, was found to contain asbestos, a harmful material when inhaled. The fine was issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to Kevin...
kciiradio.com
WMU School Board Meeting Summary
The Winfield-Mt. Union Community School board met in regular session on Monday. In their first item of general business, the board extended their Shared Baseball Agreement with Columbus Community School District for the upcoming season. An architect service fee agreement was also approved. Superintendent, Jeff Maeder tells KCII, “That’s for...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Emergency Management Meetings Preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will meet Monday at 6 pm. On the agenda is the fiscal year 2024 budget approval. Keokuk County 28D discussion and possible action. Purchases and Public Input. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 2183 Lexington Blvd, Washington.
kciiradio.com
Only Minor Injuries Sustained In Iowa Wesleyan Minibus Incident
On Wednesday, February 1, an Iowa Wesleyan University Minibus carrying seven students rolled onto its side just east of Des Moines. Four students who sustained minor injuries were transported to local Des Moines Hospitals and have since been released. The group was traveling to the State Capitol to participate in...
kciiradio.com
Four Mid-Prairie Speech Groups Earn All-State Nominations
On Saturday, February 4, eight Mid-Prairie Large Group Speech groups competed at the IHSSA State Contest in Cedar Rapids. Four of those groups including twelve students received all-state nominations, something only five percent of performers achieve. While not every group nominated for the All-State Festival is able to perform at...
kciiradio.com
4-H “Know Your Swine” Workshop Meeting
February 21st at 6:00 pm the Washington County Extension Office will hold their annual “Know Your Swine” Workshop and Exhibitor Meeting for new and beginning swine showmen. This is an introductory meeting to the current Swine Project and swine industry. ISU Swine Specialist Matt Romoser, 4-H swine superintendents, mentor families, and 4-H staff will discuss early care management, facilities and equipment, feeding, biosecurity issues, showmanship tips, African Swine Fever and ractopamine-free projects. This meeting is required if you plan to show swine at the 2023 county fair and did not already attend a Ractopamine Free Meeting. All swine exhibitors must attend one of these ractopamine-free project meetings with a parent/guardian to exhibit at the Washington County Fair.
Comments / 0