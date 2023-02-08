ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4PbY_0kgOusDZ00

MONTGOMERY. Ala. – The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands.

In order to maximize interest and improve the consumer shopping experience, the Board announced a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held in March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will be held at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.

“We continue to hear from patrons that the sweepstakes-style sales are a fair way to offer allocated products,” said Neil Graff, chief operating officer for the ABC Board. “We want to make sure these brands get into the hands of the greatest number of people. The sweepstakes sales are fun, exciting, allow us to interact with more shoppers and ensures fairness.”

Approximately 50 places in line will be available at each of 22 selected ABC Store locations located throughout Alabama.

Winning a place in line does not guarantee any specific product, however; it will allow selected shoppers a specific position in line at each of the 22 ABC Stores on the day of the event.

Winners must be present and in line at the selected store no later than 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event. ABC Store employees will verify the identities of the sweepstakes winners and their assigned positions in line. Winners must present a State of Alabama issued ID, Alabama driver’s license or military photo ID. The name on the ID must match the name on the sweepstakes entry.

Winners not in line by 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event will be disqualified and the line will adjust to absorb the missing participant’s position in line.

Participants may purchase one item from table 1 and one item from table 2 for a total of two bottles.

For the March sweepstakes, Alabama residents may begin registering Feb. 6 through Feb. 26. All entrants may select up to four ABC stores for consideration and will receive a notification by text and email 48 hours after the entry period is closed whether or not a place in line was awarded.

There will be a walk-up line available to shoppers who do not win a place in line. Because inventory is limited, it is possible fewer items will be available to shoppers participating in the walk-up line.

The 2023 quarterly release program is in addition to the Alabama ABC Board’s monthly release program scheduled to take place in February, April, May, July, August, October and November, and its annual sweepstakes scheduled for December.

Please visit https://alabcboard.gov/stores/events/limited-release-programs and select Quarterly Release Program to enter and for additional details such as participating store locations and items available for purchase on the day of the March release.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 42

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Alabama, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to Alabama: […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

$5.6M in NHTSA, USDOJ grants awarded statewide for law enforcement programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced $5.6 million in grants to support statewide programs designed to increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in the state’s communities.  “Public Safety is a core mission of my Administration. Our state, regional, county and municipal law enforcement officers do a tremendous job keeping our state and her communities safe,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I am pleased to award these grants to support the programs that help our officers receive the training and resources needed to fulfill their mission to serve and protect our communities and our highways.”  The Alabama Department of Economic...
ALABAMA STATE
Yellowhammer News

Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant

Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
MACON COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama shatters new trade record, topping $25.5B in 2022

Governor Kay Ivey this week announced Alabama exports top $25.5 billion in 2022, shattering the previous record in 2017 by a whopping $3 billion. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, last year’s export activity was driven by the increase of overseas shipments in:. Made vehicles. Aerospace parts. Chemicals.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring

Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Alabama

Waterfalls have inherent natural magic. What’s not to love about the serene waters, stunning scenery, and soothing sounds? As a nature lover, visiting waterfalls is easily one of the best ways to relax your nerves. Watching water cascade from a rock face into a pool or river below is...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. You can apply at https://agi.alabama.gov/
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Now Is Time to Target Sheepshead in Coastal Waters

Orange Beach, Ala - (OBA) - Anglers, now that deer season is over, it’s time to check that fishing tackle and get ready for a late winter-early spring fishing bonanza with a species that was once relatively overlooked – sheepshead. ﻿. Craig Newton, Artificial Reef Coordinator with the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

ALEA’s Marine Patrol set to launch spring boating basics/license course

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Springtime in Alabama is just around the corner, so now is the time to prepare for boating season.  Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are set to launch Boating Basics/License Courses beginning Feb. 11 across the northern portion of the state. Although the eight-hour sessions are free and open to the public, individuals interested in attending must contact ALEA’s Marine Patrol to reserve a space.  Marine Patrol Division Chief Steve Thompson said, “We want to ensure all vessel operators and passengers are safe while enjoying Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water.  Prospective boaters...
ALABAMA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group

(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
MOBILE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy