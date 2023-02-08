Bucks County Community College to Host Financial Aid Information Night Later This Month

The college offers for-credit courses that teach a wide array of subjects. Photo by Bucks County Community College

As the cost of higher education keeps climbing, Bucks County Community College can help you reach your goals with Financial Aid Information Night on Feb. 28, at 6:30 OM in the Linksz Pavilion of the Newtown campus located at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown.

“At the free information session, parents and students will learn how to complete federal forms to apply for financial aid at any college or university,” according to Donna Wilkoski, Director of Financial Aid at Bucks.

Wilkoski says, “People look at the form and feel it’s overwhelming the first time they do it. But it’s the best way to find out if you qualify for aid and scholarships, and the earlier you file, the better.”

Commonly called the FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form must be filled out annually by college students and their parents to determine eligibility for federal financial aid. In addition, many states and schools use the information on the form to decide upon State Grant awards, and institutional grants and scholarships.

“Bucks holds the information session each February because it’s the time of year that most people gather their income-tax documents, and the FAFSA refers to specific lines on tax-return forms,” Wilkoski explains. In addition, some schools have financial-aid application deadlines in the spring.

At the forum, representatives from the Financial Aid Office will discuss the types of aid offered through both the Federal government and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). The college’s financial aid officials will also be available for private consultation. The Foundation Office will also discuss the scholarship opportunities at the college at this forum.

“There’s a wide range of financial aid available. It all depends on a student’s situation,” says Wilkoski. “For instance, everybody can apply for a federal student aid, even those determined in-eligible for federal aid, will be able to borrow through loans. At Bucks, more than one-third of our students receive some sort of aid.”

For more information about Financial Aid Information Night, email the Financial Aid office at finaid@bucks.edu or call 215-968-8200. In case of inclement weather, the program will take place on March 7.