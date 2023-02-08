Domestic violence is still illegal, that hasn't changed. The change is you can't violate people's rights just because of an accusation.
There needs to be a difference between someone accusing somebody of domestic violence. And somebody that has off obvious physical Damage because of abuse that is actual proof. There have been too many people falsely accused someone of abuse to keep them away from them
Ty that's so true i know many people that was convicted of domestic violence that was innocent and the state picked it up. There are some women or girls that will lie just to get even with a man. These women dont even have bruises but they will still take the woman's or girl word!!
The Trace
The Trace is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States.https://www.thetrace.org/
