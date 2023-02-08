ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 13

Joey Tardy
3d ago

Domestic violence is still illegal, that hasn't changed. The change is you can't violate people's rights just because of an accusation.

Reply(1)
22
Ty Massengale
3d ago

There needs to be a difference between someone accusing somebody of domestic violence. And somebody that has off obvious physical Damage because of abuse that is actual proof. There have been too many people falsely accused someone of abuse to keep them away from them

Reply
8
James Scott
3d ago

Ty that's so true i know many people that was convicted of domestic violence that was innocent and the state picked it up. There are some women or girls that will lie just to get even with a man. These women dont even have bruises but they will still take the woman's or girl word!!

Reply
4
