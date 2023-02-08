Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of DelaysJoel EisenbergCedar Rapids, IA
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
fourstateshomepage.com
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
KCJJ
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Ten years after the founders bought an 8-acre parcel off Benton Street in Iowa City, the Prairie Hill cohousing development is constructing the last of 11 buildings. Four of five units have already been sold, with homeowners expected to move in by June. Iowa’s first cohousing neighborhood will soon have...
KCRG.com
Deputy Will Halverson, former Coggon Casey’s employees testify in Stanley Donahue trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Deputy shot during an armed robbery a year and a half ago took the stand this afternoon, testifying in the trial of the man accused of trying to kill him. Jurors also heard from the two Casey’s employees who were in the store at the time of the robbery and shooting in June of 2021.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are seeing counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the city. Police say the bills are fake $10 bills altered to look like $100 bills created before 2007. They say it's hard to tell these bills are fake because they're made using real money.
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal abuse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals. The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1, 2022.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa to pay $834,000 for PFAS cleanup after C6-Zero explosion
Marengo, Iowa — The state of Iowa is now agreeing to pay $834,000 to get toxic forever chemicals out of a water basin, following the massive explosion and fire at C6-Zero in Marengo back in December. All that PFAS came from the foam used by firefighters to contain the...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
iheart.com
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with theft of credit cards from UI College of Dentistry patient
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a purse and subsequent use of stolen credit cards from a patient at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. 57-year-old Dwayne Lowe of Agin Court NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:15 Friday...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
cbs2iowa.com
Tow bans lifted in eastern Iowa, except Dubuque County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans have been lifted in most of eastern Iowa as road conditions have improved. Dubuque County is still under a tow ban due to heavy snow there. The Iowa DOT says this means if your vehicle is stalled/wrecked along the road,...
tourcounsel.com
Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
KCCI.com
Trial date set for Cedar Rapids man accused in Jan. 6 riot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A trial date is set for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Leo Kelly faces seven charges for his alleged role in the 2021 riot, including one felony charge for obstruction of an official proceeding. A video...
KCJJ
Transient charged in IC appliance store burglary case
A transient faces charges that he burglarized an Iowa City appliance store last summer. 59-year-old Scott Ayers has been in the Johnson County Jail since November on unrelated charges. Iowa City Police say Ayers and another suspect entered the property of Slager Appliance on Highway 1 West just before 2:30am on August 27th by climbing over or under a fence. The two allegedly entered four different Slager trucks and stole equipment. The incident was caught on surveillance video, which police say also shows the vehicle the two used to flee the scene. The estimated value of the stolen items is $3,750.
KCJJ
Central Iowa woman arrested after allegedly knocking victim’s fake tooth out during Coralville rap concert
Coralville Police have arrested a woman they say knocked a fake tooth out of a victim’s mouth during a rap concert at Xtream Arena. Arrest records indicate the incident happened just before 8:30 Thursday night at a concert by the rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Officers say they separated 19-year-old Julia Belzer Plaza of Ankeny from another subject as they were fighting. Belzer Plaza allegedly punched the victim in the mouth, knocking out a fake tooth.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
cbs2iowa.com
Mike Pence rally in Cedar Rapids next week over Linn-Mar transgender policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a rally 'for parental rights' next week in Cedar Rapids. According to an online event from Pence's group, Advancing American Freedom, the rally will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch on Westdale Drive SW in Cedar Rapids. Pence is...
KCJJ
IC woman accused of crashing car into mobile home
Crashing her car into a mobile home has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Johnson County deputies were called to the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community just before 5am Friday for a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had blown through a stop sign and crashed into a residence. Arriving officers say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Dianna Martinez of Beach View Drive, showed signs of impairment. Staff at the Johnson County jail report Martinez had marijuana and a powdery white rock that tested positive for cocaine on her person, as well as a fake driver’s license.
Radio Iowa
Anamosa area lawmaker says changes at state prison make sense
The eastern Iowa lawmaker who represents the city of Anamosa says turning the state prison there into a medium security facility “makes sense.”. Late last Friday, state prison officials announced the most dangerous prisoners at the Anamosa State Penitentiary would be moved to the state’s maximum security prison in Fort Madison. Republican Representative Steven Bradley of Cascade says the prison in Anamosa needs more staff, too. Starting pay for correctional officers is about $20 an hour and he’d like to see it increase to $24 or $25 an hour.
