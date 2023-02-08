Read full article on original website
WTVM
Georgia lawmakers push for more officers to wear body cameras
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weeks after body camera footage of a man beaten in Memphis is released, Georgia lawmakers are pushing for stricter law enforcement policies. A recently proposed bill would require certain Georgia officers to wear body cameras. In 2017 Hector Arreola died following an encounter with three Columbus...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
WTVM
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges. On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21....
Americus Times-Recorder
One Sumter gathers community together to discuss crime
Long before the recent shootings, One Sumter in conjunction with Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have been planning a summit addressing crime in the county. On Friday, February 3, the community gathered to have a facilitated conversation lead by the Fanning Institute for Leadership Development of The University of Georgia. Georgia Power sponsored the event. The group was very diverse with good representation of women and men, African American and Caucasian, male and female, faith based communities and employees in the private and public sector. Chief Mark Scott of the APD stated, for almost two years this event has been planned with the hopes of getting “the right people into the room at the right time to address violence.” Sheriff Eric Bryant stated he was looking for “different ideas and creative ways to connect with the element.” All the leaders seemed to be working under the assumption that a community response and conversation was required because the experts on this community live in this community.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile last seen in Columbus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia Tag number XCF711 in Columbus, Georgia, at 6:30 a.m., […]
Man convicted in Alabama in infant daughter’s death allegedly claimed to be CIA agent in Georgia
Columbus, Georgia authorities once again have arrested a man who has a history of impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Robert Allen Earhart Jr. was arrested at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus around 2 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly called the U.S. attorney’s office claiming to be a CIA agent and requesting a meeting. The FBI set up the meeting, and agents swarmed Earhart when he came to the courthouse, authorities said.
WTVM
Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was charged, after a federal criminal complaint was issued. Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent. According to authorities, the 38 year old suspect, had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Court Judge, Stephen Hyles. Earhart, Jr. is charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, Earhart, Jr. faces a maximum sentence of three years prison and a $250,000 fine.
Auburn Police arrest 56-year-old on theft, fraudulent use of credit card charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 56-year-old Carl Theophilous Dumas from Auburn on warrants charging him with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft of lost property. According to Auburn Police, Dumas’ arrest stems from a reported incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. Auburn Police Officers spoke […]
UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing
UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
WTVM
LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
Columbus man with alleged history of impersonating law enforcement officers arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was arrested again on one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 38-year-old Robert Earhart Jr. has a “history of impersonating law enforcement officers.” A newly unsealed federal criminal […]
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Eufaula man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
opelika-al.gov
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY PARTY CITY THEFT SUSPECT
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive. On 01/10/2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the suspect used cash to purchase gift cards and when the register was open and the employee was not looking, the suspect took money from the register. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a white female with dark hair, wearing black clothing and black shoes. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
WTVM
Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time. Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
Auburn man arrested on multiple theft and breaking and entering charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Auburn Police arrested 22-year-old Ja’Savein Armani Frazier from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple warrants charging him with breaking and entering in a motor vehicle, theft, failure to appear in court, and minor in possession of alcohol. According to Auburn Police, the arrest resulted from multiple reported auto burglaries on Feb. […]
WTVM
Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested indivudals in different crimes. Amongst those crimes, was an identity theft that occurred in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue. According to officials, there were shots fired into an occupied vehicle, which occurred on I-85 South between Exit 58 and Exit 57.
