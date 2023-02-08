Read full article on original website
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide sentenced to probation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in a deadly crash will avoid prison time. Last March, Windsor Heights police charged Cameron Slothobuer with vehicular homicide. Police say he was speeding when he hit another car, killing the driver. Earlier this week, he was sentenced to two...
KCRG.com
Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit
CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest. Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23. The founder of...
fourstateshomepage.com
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
Suspect in string of metro convenience store robberies arrested
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee […]
tourcounsel.com
Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa
Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at victim, stealing cash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mas was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at the victim’s face and stealing over $1,000 in cash. According to court records, on Saturday Feb. 4 Larry Eugene Botts, 52, lured the victim to his car in the parking lot in front of the Merle Hay Liquor […]
Man admits he put cameras in ex-wife’s air vents, invasion of privacy & stalking charges filed
JOHNSTON, Iowa – A Des Moines man is jailed on nearly 30 charges for allegedly placing two hidden cameras in his ex-wife’s apartment and stalking her. Court records show Mathew Greiner, 47, is charged with 24 counts of invasion of privacy, four counts of trespass-intentional, and one count of stalking. He was booked into the […]
waupacanow.com
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
KCCI.com
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
KBUR
Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance fraud
Marshalltown, IA- A Marshalltown man has been ordered to pay restitution and given a suspended sentence for a derecho insurance scam. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez...
KCJJ
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
Des Moines agency works to keep women out of prison and in the community
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Beacon, situated in the Sherman Hill neighborhood in Des Moines, is an agency that primarily works to help women transition from prison into their normal life. "They participate in mental health counseling, recovery support groups and social events," said executive director Melissa Vine. "They...
who13.com
Adel parents, students speak up about bullying following death investigation
A young person took his own life this week, and many parents are concerned that the tragedy is the result of on-going bullying that has forced some students out of the district. Adel parents, students speak up about bullying following …. A young person took his own life this week,...
Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering
A former police officer accused of repeatedly harassing and threatening a Des Moines-area woman — including while he was jailed and she was a witness against him — avoided prison for a second time under a recent plea agreement. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was accused of a litany of crimes against the woman […] The post Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
theperrynews.com
‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen
ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelen Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
theperrynews.com
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
1230kfjb.com
Insurance Fraud Sentence – Oscar Sanchez
Former insurance producer Oscar Sanchez of Marshalltown was recently sentenced in Marshall County District Court after pleading guilty to his actions in an insurance fraud scheme. The investigation concluded that Sanchez provided fictitious insurance documents to multiple individuals in Marshalltown and collected premium payments for insurance policies that did not exist. The investigation also found that, following a derecho, Sanchez collected illegitimate cash deductibles from insureds, which he used for his own personal gain. On February 3, 2023, Sanchez was sentenced for the crime of Insurance Fraud – Fraudulent Submission and received a five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $3,075 civil penalty. Sanchez was also sentenced for the crime of Insurance Fraud – Fraudulent Sales Practice and received a five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $4,100 civil penalty and $38,070 in restitution.
ottumwaradio.com
Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death
The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
