West Des Moines, IA

KCRG.com

Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest. Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23. The founder of...
DES MOINES, IA
fourstateshomepage.com

30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO

Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
WHO 13

Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Suspect in string of metro convenience store robberies arrested

WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee […]
WAUKEE, IA
tourcounsel.com

Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa

Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
waupacanow.com

Robbery suspect arrested

The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
KBUR

Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance fraud

Marshalltown, IA- A Marshalltown man has been ordered to pay restitution and given a suspended sentence for a derecho insurance scam. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering

A former police officer accused of repeatedly harassing and threatening a Des Moines-area woman — including while he was jailed and she was a witness against him — avoided prison for a second time under a recent plea agreement. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was accused of a litany of crimes against the woman […] The post Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
theperrynews.com

‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen

ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelen Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
ADEL, IA
theperrynews.com

Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads

ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
ADEL, IA
1230kfjb.com

Insurance Fraud Sentence – Oscar Sanchez

Former insurance producer Oscar Sanchez of Marshalltown was recently sentenced in Marshall County District Court after pleading guilty to his actions in an insurance fraud scheme. The investigation concluded that Sanchez provided fictitious insurance documents to multiple individuals in Marshalltown and collected premium payments for insurance policies that did not exist. The investigation also found that, following a derecho, Sanchez collected illegitimate cash deductibles from insureds, which he used for his own personal gain. On February 3, 2023, Sanchez was sentenced for the crime of Insurance Fraud – Fraudulent Submission and received a five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $3,075 civil penalty. Sanchez was also sentenced for the crime of Insurance Fraud – Fraudulent Sales Practice and received a five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $4,100 civil penalty and $38,070 in restitution.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death

The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
OSKALOOSA, IA

