Former insurance producer Oscar Sanchez of Marshalltown was recently sentenced in Marshall County District Court after pleading guilty to his actions in an insurance fraud scheme. The investigation concluded that Sanchez provided fictitious insurance documents to multiple individuals in Marshalltown and collected premium payments for insurance policies that did not exist. The investigation also found that, following a derecho, Sanchez collected illegitimate cash deductibles from insureds, which he used for his own personal gain. On February 3, 2023, Sanchez was sentenced for the crime of Insurance Fraud – Fraudulent Submission and received a five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $3,075 civil penalty. Sanchez was also sentenced for the crime of Insurance Fraud – Fraudulent Sales Practice and received a five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $4,100 civil penalty and $38,070 in restitution.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO