VSU Beta Alpha Psi students provide income tax assistance
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University’s Beta Alpha Psi students are offering income tax assistance with the IRS’s VITA Program. The Valdosta State University chapter of Beta Alpha Psi recently kicked off its fifth year with the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.
Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
Valdosta residents earn spot on GSU Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Georgia Southern University congratulates Valdosta residents for earning a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Lowndes High announces S.T.A.R. student and teacher of the year
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School is naming its S.T.A.R. student and teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. The S.T.A.R., Student Teacher Achievement Recognition Program, honors graduating high school seniors who have the highest score on the SAT and are in the top 10 percent, or top 10 students of their class — based on grade point average.
Wiregrass BOD schedules FY 2023 meeting dates
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors has scheduled meeting dates for the fiscal year 2023. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
Wiregrass students receive scholarships
VALDOSTA – The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation recently awarded scholarships to multiple Valdosta Campus students. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Ten students from the Valdosta Campus were among the 16 Wiregrass students awarded scholarships made possible because of generous college supporters. The scholarships will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs. The scholarships were merit-based and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
Valdosta Regional Airport could see several improvements
Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. A great reward for the hard work of an accomplished South Georgian!. Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Coca-Cola UNITED started in 2015 in Montgomery, Ala. Since then, the...
New EV charging stations available in Lowndes County
LOWNDES CO. – New electric vehicle charging stations are now available in Lowndes County through a partnership with Georgia Power. In partnership with Georgia Power, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners recently cut the ribbon on the electric vehicle charging stations located in the Lowndes County Judicial & Administrative Complex that are now available to the public.
Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans
Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
Lowndes Co. monitors weather impact
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather system impacting our area. Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring a weather system that is forecasted to impact our area through this weekend. The greatest threats include heavy rain and possible flooding. Most of Lowndes County should expect widespread totals of three to four inches with some areas seeing amounts as high as four to six inches.
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
PSST wins multiple Broadway World Tallahassee Awards
VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season has earned Favorite Local Theatre including other Broadway World Tallahassee Awards. Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season — “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show,” “Sister Act,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — recently earned 10 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards, including Favorite Local Theatre.
Wiregrass congratulates fall 2022 graduates
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently honored graduates at the Fall 2022 Commencement Exercises. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College held the Fall 2022 Commencement Exercises Thursday, December 15. The ceremony honored the Fall Semester graduates. Fall Semester had 534 students who were awarded their associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit, and 45 students who were High School Equivalency graduates. Among those graduating, the college awarded 73 associate degrees, 156 diplomas, and 566 technical certificates. The commencement ceremony was held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
Cairo, February 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Columbia County Report: New mental health facility coming to Lake City at LakeShore Hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For three years the former Shands LakeShore Hospital has sat vacant in Lake City. Now, thanks to an agreement between the Lakeshore Hospital Authority and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, it will become a brand new mental health facility. “Super excited,” said Meridian COO, Lauren Cohn. “I...
