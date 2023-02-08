LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather system impacting our area. Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring a weather system that is forecasted to impact our area through this weekend. The greatest threats include heavy rain and possible flooding. Most of Lowndes County should expect widespread totals of three to four inches with some areas seeing amounts as high as four to six inches.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO