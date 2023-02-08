Read full article on original website
First Listen: Angie Stone wants to "Kiss You" now
(February 10, 2023) Forty years into an iconic career, Angie Stone thought that maybe her recording days were done, even as she successfully and regularly tours the world. Then last year she was approached by SoNo Recording Group about working on a new album, a recognition by the label that Stone's millions of fans still want to hear more from the artist.
First Listen: Babyface's return is "A Matter Of Fact"
(February 10, 2023) Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds has been a key part of the progression of popular music for more than three decades, particularly as one of the most important songwriters and producers of that period. But we miss Babyface the artist, who we don't hear often enough. Just a few...
Gospel star Earnest Pugh delivers inspirational single for Black History Month
(February 10, 2023) Emmy Award-winning, Singer/Songwriter and gospel hit-maker Earnest Pugh has a special new release to mark Black History Month. The Amazon best-selling author is set to release his riveting inspirational new single “Keep Hope Alive.” The song is a heart-and-spirit stirring anthem connecting the struggles of African-Americans today with the triumphs of the Civil Rights movement. It will be released February 10, 2023 by Shanachie Entertainment, which has just signed a deal with Pugh to release the upcoming The Very Best of Earnest Pugh album which will feature his biggest hits as well as two new tracks.
14 Rare Tracks from Nat King Cole leave the vaults today
February 10,2023 (Los Angeles, CA) -- Few voices in music history have elicited such romance and suave cool as the celebrated smooth vocals of NAT KING COLE. Following the celebrated From The Capitol Vaults Series that has collected two widely adored digital-only editions, Capitol/UMe today presents the third volume, From The Capitol Vaults (Vol. 3), just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Long awaited Whitney Houston Gospel CD and DVD to be released
(February 9, 2023) - The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time with sales of over 200 million records worldwide and is the only artist to have had seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Whitney reached the pinnacle of pop success, becoming one of the most accomplished recording artists of all time. But her heart was always in gospel music, and it profoundly influenced her life and career. On March 24, 2023, we will get to know a side of Whitney intrinsic to her very soul with the release of I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.
