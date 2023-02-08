ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wxhc.com

State Ends Mask Requirement at Healthcare Facilities

The mask requirements for healthcare facilities will come to an end this weekend after the New York Department of Health allowed the mask mandate to expire. The mask mandate will expire this weekend after an announcement from the Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald during the Public Health & Health Planning Council. The expiration is part of a consistent drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
wxhc.com

Assemblymember Anna Kelles Looking for Nominations for a Woman to be Honored

New York State Assemblymember Anna Kelles is looking for nominations for a woman from the 125th district as Women’s History Month approaches. The New York State Legislative Women’s Caucus will be honoring a woman from each district in the state. Assemblymember Kelles is seeking nominations of a woman who deserves recognition for her contributions to the community through leadership, civic participation, activism, service, volunteering, or other accomplishments.

