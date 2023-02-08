Read full article on original website
$100 Million Dollars Announced by Governor to Repair Roads Impacted by Weather
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday that the state will invest $100 million dollars to help support the renewal of the state’s roadways that were impacted by extreme weather. In total, the funding will go towards 64 projects with nearly 520 miles of pavement done. Part of the...
State Ends Mask Requirement at Healthcare Facilities
The mask requirements for healthcare facilities will come to an end this weekend after the New York Department of Health allowed the mask mandate to expire. The mask mandate will expire this weekend after an announcement from the Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald during the Public Health & Health Planning Council. The expiration is part of a consistent drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
Assemblymember Anna Kelles Looking for Nominations for a Woman to be Honored
New York State Assemblymember Anna Kelles is looking for nominations for a woman from the 125th district as Women’s History Month approaches. The New York State Legislative Women’s Caucus will be honoring a woman from each district in the state. Assemblymember Kelles is seeking nominations of a woman who deserves recognition for her contributions to the community through leadership, civic participation, activism, service, volunteering, or other accomplishments.
