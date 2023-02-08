Washington Crossing Historic Park Celebrates Black Revolutionary War Reenactors

The reenactors play in an important role in the popular events at the park. Photo by Washington Crossing Historic Park

One of Bucks County’s most historically-significant areas is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting local actors they work with.

Washington Crossing Historic Park , located in the namesake area of Washington Crossing , has become known in and out of the area for regularly hosting reenactments of famous battles related to the Revolutionary War . Recently, the park took time to acknowledge the roles that African Americans played in those battles, many of which involved the area’s namesake president.

One of the actors who portrays such figures is Antoine Randolph Watts, who portrays “a generic soldier from either the 9th Continental, the 1st Rhode Island, or the Rhode Island Regiment” during the popular reenactments.

“I’ve loved history since I was six years old,” Watts said on the park’s online page.

“After seeing my first battle reenactment at age 21 in Germantown, I knew what I wanted to strive for. Meeting the founders of the 1st Rhode Island Regiment sealed the deal. This will be my 15th year of reenacting.”