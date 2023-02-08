Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
Crash Test Dummies Make a Pit Stop in Riverhead
Suffolk Theater in Riverhead will presents three-time Grammy-nominated 1990s alt-rockers Crash Test Dummies on Wednesday, February 22, at 8 p.m. In 2018, 25 years after the release of their multi-Grammy... more. Veteran film and television production designer and Sag Harbor resident Dean Taucher presents his behind-the-scenes ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Community News, February 9
EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the Hamptons” fundraiser in support of veterans will take place in East Hampton from 6 p.m.... more. Three burlap sacks never made it back to the barn. Left by the base of...
27east.com
Thiele Decries Dilapidating State of Stony Brook Southampton Facilities
New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week decried the sorry state of the Stony Brook Southampton campus, charging that by failing to meet its stewardship commitment to... more. Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours between Thursday, ... 10 Feb 2023...
27east.com
Parrish Art Museum 2023 Exhibitions to Celebrate the 125th Anniversary
In 2023 the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill celebrates its 125-year legacy as a leading arts institution on the East End with several shows including the landmark, year-long exhibition... more. On Thursday, February 9, at Christie’s, New York, the Parrish Art Museum held its annual ... by Staff Writer...
27east.com
Southampton Village Dispatchers Union, Three Years Into Working Without a Contract, Rejects Latest Offer
The Police Radio Operators Benevolent Association — the union that represents emergency dispatchers in the Village of Southampton — has been working without a contract for three years, and it... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9
TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
27east.com
Thieves Steal Flanders Sign
Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours between Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10. Featuring the likeness of the iconic Big Duck and... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9...
Comments / 0