New Hope-Based Healthcare Company Adds New Members to its Senior Leadership Team

The biotech company has moved on into the stock market after a major merger. Photo by Google Maps

A major Bucks County company recently announced a series of promotions and hirings that will improve their senior leadership team.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. a biomedical company based in Yardley , announced the addition of several highly accomplished industry veterans to its senior leadership team.

Avi Fischer joins as Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Innovation while J.C. Simeon assumes the role of SVP, Quality. George Papandreou has been promoted to General Manager and SVP of Focal Therapies (previously SVP, Quality) and Kunal Faldu has been promoted to Vice President (VP) of Pharmaceutical Development (previously Senior Director, Formulation Development).

“We are very pleased to have several outstanding industry leaders join and assume key roles on our leadership team,” said Darren R. Sherman, President, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Orchestra BioMed.

“Avi and J.C. each bring significant domain expertise and a track record of accomplishment. George and Kunal have proven themselves as important leaders within our growing organization. We have worked hard to assemble a highly accomplished team that, combined, has contributed to more than 100 new product approvals or clearances and has authored over 600 patents.”

Mr. Simeon has more than two decades of experience in biopharmaceutical quality assurance and engineering as well as expertise in process development, characterization, scale-up, optimization, trouble shooting and technology transfer of manufacturing processes from the laboratory to commercial markets.

He previously worked for Amring Pharmaceuticals as Head of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs and was also Executive Director of Quality at Actinium Pharmaceuticals. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and his master of science degree in biomedical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Dr. Papandreou has over 25 years of management, R&D, quality and regulatory experience working with transformational drug/device combination products. Prior to joining Orchestra BioMed, he held senior roles at C.R. Bard/Becton Dickinson and Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation).

Mr. Faldu has extensive experience in leading program management, product development and launch management for complex sterile drug products. Before joining Orchestra BioMed, Mr. Faldu worked for Solaris Pharma Corporation as Senior Director, Program Management and Manufacturing. Prior to Solaris Pharma, Mr. Faldu held technical and research positions at Pfizer and InnoPharma.