ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case

Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
DUXBURY, MA
texasbreaking.com

Tragedy Strikes Wealthy Massachusetts Family: 911 Call Reveals Murder-Suicide Result of Domestic Violence

Early Thursday morning, a 911 call from inside a $2 million Andover, Massachusetts home revealed a disturbing and tragic situation. Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds. Andrew’s death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Brian Walshe Appears in Court in Wife's Killing. Here's What We Learned

The Cohasset, Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife made a court appearance Thursday morning. Few new details in the Ana Walshe murder case were revealed during the hearing for Brian Walshe, the woman's husband. But Brian Walshe's lawyer did reveal that she's been having trouble getting information needed to prepare her defense from prosecutors.
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School

NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton

An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen in recorded videos. Within an hour of its...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield

A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital.
LYNNFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail

A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
SALISBURY, MA
NECN

3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say

A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
LYNNFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy