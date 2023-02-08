Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Related
NECN
Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case
Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
texasbreaking.com
Tragedy Strikes Wealthy Massachusetts Family: 911 Call Reveals Murder-Suicide Result of Domestic Violence
Early Thursday morning, a 911 call from inside a $2 million Andover, Massachusetts home revealed a disturbing and tragic situation. Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds. Andrew’s death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
NECN
Brian Walshe Appears in Court in Wife's Killing. Here's What We Learned
The Cohasset, Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife made a court appearance Thursday morning. Few new details in the Ana Walshe murder case were revealed during the hearing for Brian Walshe, the woman's husband. But Brian Walshe's lawyer did reveal that she's been having trouble getting information needed to prepare her defense from prosecutors.
NECN
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
NECN
One Person Transported Via Helicopter After Serious Crash in Wellesley
Police are on scene at the site of a serious crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. Authorities say the crash occurred on Route 9 east after Weston Road. Images show a car turned over while police investigate the scene. The victim is being transported to a Boston hospital via...
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NECN
St. John's Prep in Danvers Cancels School Again After Death of Student in Murder-Suicide
Classes were canceled for the second straight day at Saint John's Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts, following the death of one of its students in a murder-suicide that happened early Thursday in Andover. The school community gathered on Thursday night to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, and staff, students and parents...
nbcboston.com
Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton
An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen in recorded videos. Within an hour of its...
NECN
12-Year-Old Killed in Double-Murder-Suicide Remembered as ‘Compassionate and Caring Classmate'
A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy authorities say was killed by his father in a double-murder-suicide is being mourned by his teachers and classmates. At St. John's Prep in Danvers Thursday night, the school community gathered together to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, who died along with his parents inside their Andover home early that morning.
NECN
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital.
What’s next for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 children
Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children to death last month, was arraigned in district court Tuesday, but lawyers prosecuting the case anticipate it will move to superior court with a new set of charges. Meanwhile, Clancy’s defense attorney argues that a settlement is the better...
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
WCVB
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Andover, Massachusetts home, DA says
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man, woman and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to 48 Porter Road after a 911 call was made. A 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old...
NECN
After Students Found With Weapons, Renewed Calls to Address Safety at Boston Schools
Students at two Boston schools brought weapons in on Thursday, school officials say, the latest in a series of incidents that have parents, school officials and city leaders looking at ways to improve safety in the district. Police were called to the James Condon School in South Boston after the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail
A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
NECN
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
Comments / 0