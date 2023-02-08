Read full article on original website
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
Via HockomockSports.com and Twitter, we share the results of the winter sports competition for Franklin High School on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. We also provide the link to the full set of Hockomock League results below. Boys Basketball = Franklin, 75 @ Taunton, 50 – Final. – Taunton didn’t...
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
fallriverreporter.com
Driver seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County causes vehicle to split in two
A driver was seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County that caused a vehicle to split into pieces. According to officials, just after 4:00 a.m. this morning, Hanson Firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Brook Street at Brook Bend Road. Firefighters found a single car motor vehicle...
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
St. John’s Prep closed after 12-year-old found dead from gunshot in home, police say
Classes were canceled at a Massachusetts school after a student was found dead in an Andover home Thursday, officials said. A 56-year-old father, 55-year-old mother and 12-year-old son were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on on Porter Road, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said during a press conference Thursday.
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech
BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
Police ID hiker found dead in Burrillville pond
Police say she is a practicing child psychologist in Holliston, Mass.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Encore, Plainridge casinos accepted illegal bets on college basketball
Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
