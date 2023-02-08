ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

Via HockomockSports.com and Twitter, we share the results of the winter sports competition for Franklin High School on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. We also provide the link to the full set of Hockomock League results below. Boys Basketball = Franklin, 75 @ Taunton, 50 – Final. – Taunton didn’t...
FRANKLIN, MA
MassLive.com

Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech

BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
BILLERICA, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA

